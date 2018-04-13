‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Reveals What He Will Miss Most About The Show

Steven Ogg, who played Negan’s #2 on The Walking Dead, told The Star what he’ll miss most about his time on the zombie series: the people.

“What resonates, what you’re gonna miss, is that: those relationships, those people,” Ogg said. “They have been such wonderful additions to my life.”

Ogg’s bulldog-like Simon terrorized the good guys non-stop since his first appearance in 6×16, which saw the Savior general boxing in and trapping Rick Grimes and his people at every turn, ultimately bringing the group into their first brutal and traumatic confrontation with Negan.

It was Negan who ended Simon in 8×15, “Worth,” where the two engaged in a bare-knuckle brawl over leadership of the floundering Saviors.

He landed some good hits on Negan, but Simon couldn’t topple the usually Louisville Slugger-swinging villain — who this time used his bare hands to choke the life out of Simon with his bare hands before Negan hoisted his reanimated corpse onto the Sanctuary’s walker-ridden fence.

“I enjoyed that I got to cannonball out of it as I cannonballed into it,” Ogg explained, adding “you always want that kind of a nice death.”

“He gets beaten and choked and turns into a zombie,” he said. “Beautiful, damn, done, onwards!”

Despite his on-screen antagonism, Ogg’s co-stars gave the actor a proper sendoff when his time with the series had come to an end after two seasons.

“Andrew [Lincoln] came out, which was lovely,” Ogg told ComicBook.com.

“Norman [Reedus] came. Everyone was wearing mustaches, which was quite cute. Simon-staches. The crew, which was lovely, and [producers] Gale [Anne Hurd] and Tom [Luse]. It was a lovely turnout.”

Ogg received a death dinner — traditional gatherings in celebration of an actor exiting the show — that he shared with Morgan actor Lennie James, who will be exiting the series to join the cast of Fear The Walking Dead season 4.

“The death dinner, there was a couple of events going on that evening, so my death dinner was intermingled with something else,” Ogg said. “I think it might have been Lennie’s crossover, so I didn’t get my very own solo death dinner, but that was fine.”

Ogg, who recently defended his co-stars against online bullies and trolls, responded to similar criticisms aimed at the show.

“If you don’t like the show, you don’t have to watch it,” Ogg said.

“Some people think the show is too slow and dumb. OK, cool, that’s great. To each his own.”

The Walking Dead airs its extended season 8 finale Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.