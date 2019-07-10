The Walking Dead Spinoff Series Casts Three Leads

This fall, AMC’s zombie hit The Walking Dead is heading into its tenth season in the fall. The first spinoff from the series, Fear the Walking Dead, is currently airing its fifth season. There has been more than enough Walking Dead to go around for the past decade and, despite a sharp decline in ratings, there’s about to be even more. Another Walking Dead spinoff is heading into production this summer and AMC has just found the three of the show’s leads.

According to a report from Variety on Wednesday afternoon, the untitled Walking Dead spinoff has cast Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston in three major roles. The new series will follow two young women in the world of the Walkers, focusing on the first generation to come-of-age after the onset of the apocalypse. Mansour will play one of the two main women, though her counterpart has yet to be cast.

AMC has yet to offer any comment on the characters, but Variety did include a small breakdown for each of the three, according to sources close to the situation. Mansour’s character is described as a “good-natured rule breaker who lives for today. She is likable and funny on the outside but sad on the inside.” Cantu’s character is “small for his age in addition to being friendly and an old soul. He also has a black belt in karate.” Crumpston’s character is “said to be big for his age. he is a shy loner that scares some kids, but he hates the fact that he scares people.”

All three actors are fairly unknown to mainstream audiences, with Mansour landing the biggest previous roles of the trio. In addition to appearing in several TV shows, Mansour starred in the horror film Unfriended: The Dark Web.

The third Walking Dead series is still untitled at this point. The Walking Dead producer Matt Negrete created the show alongside chief content officer Scott Gimple, and will serve as the series showrunner.

“I’m beyond excited to be a part of this new show set in The Walking Dead Universe,” Negrete said when the series was announced. “Writing and producing for the original series has been the job of a lifetime and I’m honored to be working with Scott and all the fine Dead folks at AMC in this new capacity. I can’t wait for the fans of the franchise to see what we’ve been cooking up!”

The new spinoff will film in Virginia this summer and is expected to arrive on AMC in early 2020.