The Walking Dead Spinoff Builds Insane Plane Crash

The second spinoff series of The Walking Dead (operating in Virginia under the title of Monument) has built a wild plane crash set for its pilot episode. The production team brought a full-on 737 airplane fuselage to Virginia as a means to kick off the series with an intense setting to jump into the post-apocalyptic world.

“Just before lunchtime Friday, production crews were hauling part of a 737 fuselage for a plane crash scene that will be filmed right in the middle of Hopewell Street,” a local news report states. “Moving the massive set piece literally stopped traffic.”

The production has also boosted local business in the area. “[Swagger, The Good Lord Bird, and The Walking Dead spinoff] alone that have touched central Virginia will leave over a $100 million in the Virginia economy in about nine months,” Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds said. “This is the impact this industry has in the Commonwealth.”

Filming is expected to take place overnight on August 7, 8, and 13 on this Hopewell Street, using the fuselage set under the direction of pilot episode director Kong: Skull Island‘s Jordan Vogt-Roberts. The Walking Dead writer Matt Negrete is serving as showrunner.

“It’s gonna be completely different from the other two shows,” The Walking Dead chief content officer and spinoff co-creator Scott Gimple said previously. “We’re trying to open up these new worlds of The Walking Dead to show different corners, different tones, different aspects. Hopefully they compliment one another.”

During San Diego Comic-Con, AMC premiered a new synopsis for the series that teased its protagonists growing into heroes and villains.

“There’s a big secret about the Walking Dead universe. All these years we’ve just seen a tiny sliver of the Walking Dead world. There’s a whole lot of world out there,” Gimple said from AMC’s Hall H panel. Also revealed over SDCC weekend were the series’ stars: Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) as Iris, Annet Mahendru (The Americans) as Huck, Alexa Mansour (Unfriended: Dark Web) as Hope, Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball) as Elton and Hal Cumpston (Bilched) as Silas.

There is no release date for the third Walking Dead series but it is expected to arrive on AMC in 2020.