Multiple Walking Dead Stars Sever Ties with Walker Stalker Convention

The Walking Dead stars Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews and Angel Theory will no longer attend Walker Stalker Con, unofficial Walking Dead-centric conventions hosted worldwide.

“After a lot of consideration, I’ve decided to no longer attend Walker Stalker/FanFest conventions. I’m sure we’ll have opportunities to meet each other at different events but at this time, I think it’s best to take a bow and walk away,” Payton, who plays King Ezekiel, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have met some great people through WSC and I can’t wait to find you out in the world soon. My unlimited love to you all.”

The post comes after Andrews, who plays Ezekiel’s axe-wielding adviser Jerry, said Walker Stalker is “not the best place” to interact with fans.

“Hey guys, I’ve decided not to attend Fanfest N.J. in a few weeks. I’m also pulling out of ALL Walker Stalker/FanFest shows for the foreseeable future. I LOVE meeting all of you, but as far as I’m concerned, Walker Stalker is not the best place for me to do that,” Andrews wrote.

“I don’t write this easily, but I’ve been listening to my gut for as long as I remember and I’m not gonna start ignoring it now. I’ll see you all in other conventions! And of course, there will be cobbler.”

Series newcomer Theory, who joined in Season 9 as Kelly, said in an Instagram Live stream she would honor her participation at Walker Stalker New Jersey, Nashville and Atlanta before withdrawing from the convention.

Theory then reported celebrity guests are owed money that has yet to be paid.

“Cooper basically said that he’s done. He’s not the only one that feels some type of way about Walker Stalker,” Theory said.

“One thing I can say is I genuinely enjoyed my time doing it, I love getting to engage with the fans and talk to you guys and get to meet y’all and take goofy, silly photos, it’s supposed to be a fun thing. It’s supposed to be fun for the both of us — for the fans and for the actors themselves. However, it is not fun when it comes to not getting paid from the Walker Stalker company, what is owed to the actors. Just like you guys, y’all not getting y’all refunds back, the actors are not getting paid.”

In April, Walker Stalker Convention chief James Frazier denied rumors of bankruptcy surrounding Walker Stalker and Heroes & Villains conventions.

“Externally, what may appear as a lot of negative changes for the company actually are internally a lot of positive changes that needed to happen in order for the company to succeed,” Frazier wrote in a lengthy statement published through the Walker Stalker Facebook page.

Some attendees have since taken to social media with complaints of event mismanagement and calls for refunds. The issue has become so widespread dissatisfied customers have launched a hashtag, “#WalkerStalkerStoleMyMoney,” in efforts to raise awareness and expedite the refund process.

Payton, Andrews and Theory return for The Walking Dead Season 10, premiering this October on AMC.

Slide 1

Some serious issues going on with them. Ripped off fans and actors. Can’t see them being in existence next year — Kersey (@delamere1lad) June 10, 2019

We👏🏻don’t👏🏻have👏🏻money👏🏻



Relying on people to pay out for future Cons so you can pay back what you owe thousands is not a way to run a business! Robbing Peter to pay Paul has never been more applicable😂



Why are there people still giving #WalkerStalker #WSC #WSCLondon money?! pic.twitter.com/iJDvWzBCkW — Cavley ⍟✪‎⎊‎⧗‎ϟ➳ (@ItsADogsLife92) June 13, 2019

Slide 2

Yep me,over £200. — AlphaMaz (@Magna1233) June 9, 2019

Slide 3

Why an email, just refund the money. It’s getting to be joke now. — Simon (@crazynomis) April 4, 2019

REFUND INSTEAD OF SCAMMING MORE AND MORE PEOPLE! #WalkerStalkerstolemymoney — Luc von Ferkel (@LucFerkel) June 7, 2019

Slide 4

So another actor distancing himself from @WalkrStalkrCon … care to explain James Frazier? #WalkerStalkerstolemymoney 🤬@kharypayton you did the right decision! ❤️👏🏻 https://t.co/I02ClIFSXx — Melanie (@melles1276) June 16, 2019

Slide 5

Trying to get some cash so you can refund us and pay the actors? Think you should remove the pic of @IamAngeltheory and hopefully the rest will also follow suit and ditch this sinking ship #WalkerStalkerstolemymoney — Louise Bawn 🐾 (@LouiseJB24) June 9, 2019

I also got ripped off by @WalkrStalkrCon so DO NOT buy anything from them if you haven’t yet! I can’t believe they are doing this to fans of the walking dead series! #WalkerStalkerstolemymoney #WalkerStalkerIsACon https://t.co/fwBDMxggR1 — NativeArmyVet👽💛🇺🇸 (@bevo1232) June 9, 2019

Slide 6

DO NOT BUY TICKETS UNLESS YOU WANT TO GET SCAMMED #walkerstalkerstolemymoney — tajenn (@sunchanyeoI) June 8, 2019

Slide 7