‘The Walking Dead’: Steven Ogg On Simon And Negan’s Future

The Saviors have seen a bit of rivalry brewing between Negan and Simon throughout The Walking Dead‘s eighth season. With eight episodes remaining in Season Eight, the relationship will remain tense.

Simon actor Steven Ogg opened up about the future for his and Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s characters while speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “I think it’s civil discourse,” Ogg said. “They have different ideas. There’s nothing wrong with having a group, and having two people disagree. And I think that’s what we see.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s what we got a taste of, is that there’s obviously some different ideas brewing as to ways to go about it and handle it,” Ogg adds. “I think that’s what we’re seeing now.”

Ultimately, Simon and Negan are playing for the same team in their joint efforts to conquer Alexandria and its allied communities. Not even Carl’s death will slow them down as Ogg promises the only thing on his character’s mind is “just winning the war.”

“Simon hasn’t really had that much to do with Carl,” Ogg said. “And, yeah, he obviously knows that he is a bit of the beacon, the hope. And now that he is gone, is that going to affect anything? But, at the end of the day, everyone’s doing their thing, right? Trying to survive, trying to win. So, I think it’s not really going to change much. It’s like ‘Yeah, well people die. This is what happens’” But we still have a war to fight. And we still want to win, and we’ve still got to figure out who’s doing who. So, I don’t think it changes the way Simon takes his piss in the morning, put it that way.”

Following The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere on Sunday night, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live to recap Chandler Riggs’ final episode with executive producer Greg Nicotero and insight from Riggs himself at 10:22 pm ET on ComicBook NOW’s Facebook page and ComicBook.com Orginals’ YouTube channel.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.