‘The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Doesn’t Blame Daryl for Glenn’s Death

Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) outburst isn’t to blame for Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) killing Glenn in the Season Seven opener, argues former Walking Dead star Steven Yeun.

“No,” Yeun said at Walker Stalker Con London when asked if he agrees Daryl got Glenn killed. “I think nobody would have just sat there and taken all that, whoever it was. So I don’t know, it seems like you can’t even blame anything. It’s just what happened.”

Yeun, who said he does not want to revisit the role he filled for six seasons, added he has “no idea” what would have happened with Glenn and then-pregnant wife Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had they both survived the clearing.

“There’s so many options,” Yeun said.

“But I think what would have happened is definitely Glenn and Maggie would have tried to forge their own path, I think that would have been real. Maybe they would have gone to Hilltop, maybe they would have stayed in Alexandria, just kind of carved their own space there. But I don’t see them abandoning their group. I don’t see them just up and leaving. But I do see them growing and moving on beyond kind of what they’re expected to be.”

Daryl wrestled with feelings of guilt but was absolved by Maggie, who later refused to execute Negan when confronting the jailed villain for the first time since Glenn’s death ahead of Cohan’s semi-exit from the series.

Yeun was similarly unfazed by learning of Negan’s growing redemption, saying at Walker Stalker London, “Things change. People change. That’s life.”

Asked about the ever-evolving cast of characters — many of Yeun’s former co-stars are no longer with the show — Yeun said simply, “Nothing lasts forever.”

“I don’t know. Maybe I’m just 36 right now and with kids, and I’m realizing that everything just changes,” Yeun said.

“But that’s kind of the same feeling of closing a chapter of a book, just knowing that things are not permanent and a new set of people will take over the show and be a part of the show, and it’ll mean something new to a whole generation of kids that will watch something from here on out. So it’s cool.”

The Walking Dead Season Ten is due out this October on AMC.

