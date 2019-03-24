‘The Walking Dead’ Teases Imminent Deaths in a Really Clever Way

The Walking Dead Twitter account cleverly teased imminent deaths soon to reach the series in its penultimate Season Nine episode, “The Calm Before.” Although the tweet only tips off comic book readers already familiar with the particularly gruesome plot twist, The Walking Dead heavily foreshadowed it would bring the moment to screen weeks ago in 912, “Guardians.”

The scene — which sees the decapitated heads of freshly-killed Whisperer victims impaled on pikes marking Whisperer territory — was less subtly hinted at in the earliest stages of Season Nine, when concept art for a redesigned opening credits sequence revealed imagery ripped almost directly out of the comic books with severed heads perched atop bloody pikes. That iteration of the credits sequence drafted by titles studio Huge Designs was ultimately abandoned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this week, the account again hinted at the upcoming slaughter when it referenced a gruesome sequence from Game of Thrones: the Red Wedding, as seen in penultimate Season Three episode “The Rains of Castamere.” The Walking Dead stars agreed the comparison was appropriate when appearing at PaleyFest in Los Angeles over the weekend:

“Well, if you read the comic, you know that there is some death that is going to happen on the show at some point. That’s about as much as I can tell you,” Beta star Ryan Hurst teased, adding the upcoming body count emerges as a “solid tie” with Game of Thrones.

Added Connie star Lauren Ridloff, “As you know, the Red Wedding for Game of Thrones was huge, so I think the Fair of this episode is going to be huge as well, so I think that’s a good teaser … We have our own story to tell, and I think fans are going to really appreciate the huge story that is going to be coming.”

The stars have since teased “The Calm Before” will have a major impact on the coming Season Ten, reaching AMC in October.

The Walking Dead next airs 915 tonight at 9/8c.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!