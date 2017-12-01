‘The Walking Dead’ Theme Song Redone To Incredible Violin Work

Violinist and YouTube user Bonnie Von Duyke uploaded a video on Friday showing a masterful cover of The Walking Dead‘s theme song.

The version of The Walking Dead is brilliantly set to the tune of the AMC show’s opening credits but also features an impressive touch of unique builds and guitar. The video also featured the journey of character venturing through the apocalypse together, putting down people they cared about and being forced to do what it takes to survive.

When the drums come in about half way through the video, the song becomes even more adrenaline pumping than the AMC series’ opening moments.

Von Duyke stars in the music video directed by Kristen Brancaccio. Together, the two also made a Walking Dead short film which is also available on the director’s Youtube channel, starring Von Duyke, as she plays a character experiencing apocalyptic perils and losing a loved one at its start.

“I like playing violin and I like fighting people,” Von Duyke said. “Everybody has worked so hard to create this content. I would love so much to pay them money to do it!” Von Duyke has a Patreon page which will allow her to pay the crew members who lent their skill and time to creating the content.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.