Third The Walking Dead Series Cast Revealed, KONG: Skull Island Director to Helm

When The Walking Dead debuted on AMC back in 2010, it was a risky endeavor for the network, which had built notoriety for delivering audiences prestige dramas like Mad Men and Breaking Bad. The first season of the adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s zombie series connected with fans, leading not only to subsequent seasons, but a fan base that grew exponentially. After shattering a number of viewership records, multiple seasons of a spinoff series, video games, and confirmed movies, a third TV series in the franchise is moving forward. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that series’ cast, while noting the 10-episode first season would be directed by KONG: Skull Island‘s Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

The outlet revealed, “Aliyah Royale (playing a character named Iris) and Annet Mahendru (Huck) will join Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton), and Hal Cumpston (Silas).”

The first season of The Walking Dead saw the beginnings of a zombie apocalypse, with human society completely crumbling after the dead began coming back to life. Fear the Walking Dead launched in 2015 and explored an entirely different group of characters who were experiencing the chaos of the outbreak in real time.

The new series is set to explore the first generation that was born after the apocalypse and don’t know any different world. AMC describes the series, “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

Rather than this new series merely delivering audiences more zombie mayhem, co-creator Matt Gimple promised the new narrative will offer something entirely fresh.

“It’s gonna be completely different from the other two shows,” Gimple shared with Alternative Mindz. “We’re trying to open up these new worlds of The Walking Dead to show different corners, different tones, different aspects. Hopefully they compliment one another.”

With core cast members of the flagship series beginning to depart, this new series will surely ignite more interest in the world to maintain audiences a decade after it began.

“There’s a big secret about the Walking Dead universe,” Gimple shared at the Fear the Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con. “All these years we’ve just seen a tiny sliver of the Walking Dead world. There’s a whole lot of world out there. The big secret is that all along, there have been other civilizations that survived the apocalypse. We saw hints of that in season seven of The Walking Dead and again in ‘The End of Everything,’ and now we’re about to show a lot more of the world in a bunch of different projects.”

He added, “These kids can grow up in a place of comfort and security, but they leave everything on a dangerous quest, and are being pursued by adults on their own. We’ll see kids become heroes and some become villains. We’re going to open up a whole new world of TWD.”

Stay tuned for details on the new The Walking Dead series, which is set to debut in 2020.

