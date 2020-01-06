All Three The Walking Dead Series Teased In AMC 2020 Trailer

AMC has released a promotional video showcasing its upcoming content for 2020, containing footage from all three of The Walking Dead shows which will be airing on the network. The Walking Dead will air the back half of its tenth season and start its eleventh season. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its sixth season. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will debut in its first season. It’s a big year for AMC with post-apocalyptic zombie shows, with looks at all three titles being used as a means to build hype for their upcoming slate, which has more than 40 Sunday nights being dedicated to the Dead universe.

“It’s a good year to be a TWD fan,” the official The Walking Dead Twitter account wrote.

The video, seen in the tweet below, will inevitably get fans excited for the Dead content but also the other titles coming from AMC in this new year.

It’s a good year to be a TWD fan. pic.twitter.com/eYr5dSXZXm — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 6, 2020

“While The Walking Dead universe certainly had its stumbles in 2019, the flagship series had a tremendous year with the back half of its ninth season having aired early in the year and the front half of season 10 rounding it out,” ComicBook.com’s spoiler-filled review of The Walking Dead for 2019 reads. “Sunday night’s mid-season 10 finale capped a great, albeit imperfect, first half for the tenth season. While the AMC zombie series has had its woes along the way in its first decade of being on television, new showrunner Angela Kang has been a great shot of life for the saga as characters and mystery have become the centerpiece, once again.”

Are you looking forward to having three shows set in The Walking Dead universe this year? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its tenth season on February 23.