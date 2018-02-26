What Song Played During ‘The Walking Dead’ Opening Scene?

The Walking Dead‘s mid-season premiere opens with “At The Bottom of Everything” by Bright Eyes.

The upbeat indie track starts in as Carl, returning to Alexandria with a fresh walker bite, takes newfound ally Siddiq to the tunnels below for a temporary hideout.

Carl, alone in his bathroom, removes his shirt. His wound is obvious — and leaking. His bloodied clothes fall to the floor as he examines the unmistakable outline of a set of teeth.

“While my mother waters plants, my father loads his guns,” goes the song, “he says death will give us back to God, just like this setting sun is returned to this lonesome ocean.”

With a change of fresh clothes, Carl puts on his father’s hat.

Later, in the corner of his room, Carl sits next to a stack of freshly penned letters. Letters dedicated to his best friend and surrogate mom, Michonne, another to dad, another to Enid.

“And in the caverns of tomorrow, with just our flashlights and our love, we must plunge, we must plunge, we must plunge.”

Carl and Siddiq head into the dark tunnels below, where they share a halved chocolate bar.

Above, the Grimes kids finger-paint and take Polaroids. Carl, planting a tree, waves to a returned Michonne. Carl removes his hat, leaning his face to the setting sun. He smiles.

“I was very happy with the way Carl ended up going out,” 18-year-old actor Chandler Riggs told press ahead of the mid-season premiere.

Riggs, who admitted in December he was blindsided by news of Carl’s death, said reading the script for 8×09 made him “feel a lot more comfortable” with his unexpected exit.

“It’s more like an innocent way to go out,” he said of Carl’s death, which comes when a feverish and weakened Carl goes out on his own terms — saying his goodbyes to Rick and Michonne and turning his gun on himself.

“That’s kind of what Carl is really embodying in these last two episodes and really just kind of sums up Carl as a whole and proves that he knows that there is something after the war, its not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.