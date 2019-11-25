The Walking Dead Showrunner Teases What’s Next For Michonne Before Danai Gurira’s Exit

When we next see Danai Gurira‘s Michonne in the back half of The Walking Dead Season 10, she’ll be helping someone “who’s a little complicated,” says showrunner Angela Kang. This year’s midseason finale, “The World Before,” ended with Michonne charting a course for Bloodsworth Island alongside family man Virgil (Kevin Carroll), whose island contains weaponry capable of ending the survivors’ war against Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers. Whatever happens on Michonne’s risky mission at sea, Gurira will be exiting The Walking Dead in early 2020.

“Well, I’ll say that there’s a piece of her story left to tell this season, but we’ve been planning for her to make an exit,” Kang told Deadline. “We thought it would be interesting to tell a story with her, at this point in the season, about deciding to help somebody who’s a little complicated.”

If the cagey Virgil is to be believed, he’s just a man trying to get home. He comes from Bloodsworth Island in Tangier Sound, a place that is both hard to find and fortified, and he’s now indebted to Oceanside for accidental damaged caused when trying to steal a boat needed to return to his family.

The plan is for Michonne to return Virgil back to his naval base home, using a boat borrowed from Oceanside, before returning with a cache of weapons Michonne says can destroy Alpha’s walker herd currently corralled in a cave and posing a big threat to Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride) and the other survivors.

“There’s more story to tell with Michonne within the season coming up, but that’s been one of the things that’s been really fun to work on. We spent some time mapping this out, because she only had limited episodes with us this year,” added Kang, who previously admitted Michonne had to be woven throughout Season 10 because of the in-demand Gurira’s outside commitments. We’ll also see Michonne continue to grapple with the murder of right-hand Siddiq (Avi Nash), who she learned was dead via walkie talkie in “The World Before.”

“We examined what are some of the journeys that she’ll take that have both plot resonance but also just personal resonance for her,” Kang continued. “Also, Michonne’s struggling with the death of her friend, Siddiq. He was so tight with Carl (Chandler Riggs) and after Carl’s death, I think Siddiq took on a lot of significance, and that definitely plays into her story going forward, as well.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23, 2020 on AMC.