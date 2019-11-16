The Walking Dead Reveals Disturbing Flashback in Season 10 Episode 7 Opening Minutes

Siddiq (Avi Nash) suffers another disturbing flashback and hallucination in the opening minutes from Sunday’s The Walking Dead 10×07, “Open Your Eyes.” The episode will return to the night of the vicious Whisperer slayings, where Siddiq watched helplessly as Kingdom prince Henry (Matt Lintz) and friends Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Tara (Alanna Masterson) and DJ (Matt Mangum) were overpowered and decapitated by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her Whisperers. Now the deeply traumatized Siddiq, father to a baby girl he shares with Rosita (Christian Serratos), is suffering from survivor’s guilt and PTSD affecting his roles as a father and Alexandria’s chief doctor.

“I will say that there’s some flashbacks this season,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW ahead of Season 10, set months after Siddiq was captured by the Whisperers in the penultimate episode of Season 9. “One of the things we were kind of dealing with in the season has to do with illusion and people’s fears and what’s real, what’s not, the weight of the past on people. So, we’ll definitely see some windows into the past that kind of shed light on the present. It should be interesting.”

Siddiq will have to confront his trauma from the barn while racking his brain to solve the source of the mysterious illness affecting a growing number of bedridden Alexandrians, including Rosita, with only a helping hand from assistant doctor Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas).

“He’s dealing with a lot. There are a lot of layers to this. There’s the fact that he’s the only witness to what Alpha is really capable of, so he’s got a responsibility to share that knowledge with everyone else and help them prepare for the war that they’re now entering,” Nash previously told the AMC Blog. “He’s also got a lot of survivor’s guilt. He doesn’t know why she let him go and he feels he should have died there in the barn. The scary part about PTSD is that your memories can restart at anytime. At any given moment, he can hear something or smell something that takes him right back into the barn. There is also a lot of shame attached because he doesn’t want everyone to know that it’s affected him as it has. Siddiq is dealing with a lot. It’s really terrifying and it’s difficult for him.”

The Walking Dead 1007, "Open Your Eyes," premieres Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.