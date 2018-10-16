‘The Walking Dead’ Spoiler Clip Introducing The Whisperers?

A new clip from The Walking Dead released by AMC has fans suspecting the Whisperers are arriving.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×03 follow. Major spoilers!

The AMC series has promised the Whisperers will be arriving in Season Nine but the episode and date of their debut has not been revealed. As a result, fans are slowing down their DVRs, replaying audio, and zooming in of every passing walker to try and catch them. Following the sudden and mysterious kidnapping of Justin in Episode 9×02’s final moments, the opening scene from Episode 9×03 has been released and reveals his fate. The Savior who was banished from Rick’s camp has been killed but in a way which intentionally left him to become a walker.

Shortly after Justin’s remains are chewed on by walkers, he reanimates and stumbles into the night. Behind him, more importantly, is a sign which says, “Final Warning.”

The Whisperers, a group known to The Walking Dead comics fans, are very territorial. Not only do they wear the skin of the dead and walk among them with their voices a whisper to avoid blowing their covers but they mark their territory. While signs such as “Final Warning” are never presented in the comics, their leader Alpha does present Rick and his group of survivors with face to face warnings about crossing into their land. When they don’t listen, Alpha kills several members of the group.

While this does seem like a tease of the Whisperers planted in Episode 9×03, it is not. The mystery of Justin’s killer will be a prominent theme in the show’s upcoming episode but the Whisperers will not become a factor until further down the line. Samantha Morten’s role as Alpha will not come until later in 2018, with Ryan Hurst’s first appearance as Beta coming at a later date.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×03 is titled, “Warning Signs.” The official synopsis for Warning Signs reads, “Rick’s vision for the future is threatened by a mysterious disappearance that divides the work camp where the communities are building a bridge.” The episode is directed by Dan Liu on a script from Corey Reed.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.