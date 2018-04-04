‘The Walking Dead’: Who Did Negan Find?

Negan found a pal on his way back to the Sanctuary in Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead but their identity was kept a secret.

Mild spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 8×14 follow!

Whoever Negan found doesn’t look like they’re doing well, as noted by his colorful dialogue in the greeting: “If s— could s— it still wouldn’t look as s—ty as you!” Whoever it was, he was enthusiastic in seeing them again and quickly opened his door to offer them a ride back to the Sanctuary.

After arriving, Negan order the Saviors to keep his presence a secret, and no one saw his passenger. So, who is Negan’s mystery pal who got to ride shotgun to his hideout?

Laura

Laura has been missing from the Savior gang since the Mid-Season Eight finale when she witnessed Dwight gunning down his own men in favor of Rick’s group.

The character poses the biggest threat to Dwight, given she is the only member of the Saviors with such knowledge. With her suddenly missing after her squad was gunned down, it’s possible she has spent all of this time walking back to the Sanctuary. Finally nearby, it’s possible her and Negan were traveling the same road.

The greeting, commenting on appearance, would be typical Negan when he sees a female ally walking along the road solo.

Dwight

Dwight may have strayed from the Saviors after the attack on the Hilltop. The character, after all, did not plan on killing any members of Rick’s group and may have been called out for it. If he were to stray from the rest of the group during their trip back to the Sanctuary, it’s possible Negan found him and he will have to play along with the Saviors, once again.

Dwight’s fate going forward remains unclear. The character will not fit in anywhere. He is not a Savior, he is forced to walk among them. However, Rick’s group won’t have him, either. Tara seems to be accepting him, but members of the communities like Maggie and Daryl likely won’t budge.

Simon

Simon is a possibility to have been walking on the side of the road but he seems the most unlikely. With Negan wishing to keep his arrival a secret, he likely has grander plans for Simon.

When Negan encounters Steven Ogg’s character next, the villain likely won’t be so enthusiastic as he was when he opened his car door. He now knows Simon betrayed him by killing all of the folks at the trash heap and will soon learn he tried to kill the entire trash heap. When he does, Simon’s days being numbers might turn to minutes being numbered.

After all, Simon lied to the group and tried to say that Negan was dead.

Gregory

The former leader of the Hilltop may have gotten lost along the way to the Sanctuary. After all, no one seems to have much respect for the cowardly traitor so they wouldn’t make much of an effort to look after him.

Knowing he can not set foot at the Hilltop again after fleeing with the Saviors, Gregory has nowhere to go. Furthermore, his arrival at the Sanctuary would be unbothered by whatever Negan has planned in keeping his return a secret.

Sherry

Dwight’s ex-wife has been a focal point of Season Eight’s back half. The burnt-faced character has regularly referenced his missing wife by looking at their wedding band in the cigarette box he holds dear to him.

Missing since Season Seven, there has been no sign of Sherry popping up again in The Walking Dead. Negan, however, would likely rock an enthusiastic and degrading response upon finding one of his missing wives. He would likely order her to get into the car, as well.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.