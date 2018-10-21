With each new episode of The Walking Dead comes the serious threat of a survivor being buried. Episode 9×03 is no exception.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×03 is titled, “Warning Signs”. The official synopsis for “Warning Signs” reads, “Rick’s vision for the future is threatened by a mysterious disappearance that divides the work camp where the communities are building a bridge.” The episode is directed by Dan Liu on a script from Corey Reed.

While the status quo has not shifted drastically shifted since the beginning of Episode 9×02, there are some characters facing more immediate threats than others. Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead Episode 9×03…

Rick- Danger. Though the war is over and things are going well in Alexandria, Rick’s day on The Walking Dead are numbered with Andrew Lincoln set to exit in Season Nine. All he wants to do is have a family fun day this Sunday but even that gets squashed.

Negan- Safe. Negan lost the war and has landed himself in the safest place available: prison. He is absent from Episode 9×03.

Michonne- Safe. Michonne remains prepared and level-headed for the threats of the apocalypse, often countering the eagerness of Maggie or Rick. She’s not going anywhere and will implement the charter!

Carol- Safe. Carol is at a pivotal point in her survival. For the first time, she is allowing a romantic connection to blossom. While it may make the character more vulnerable, she will continue to enjoy it, and likely end up on the safer side of it.

Daryl- Safe. Daryl isn’t seeing eye to eye with Rick and he’s going head to head with Saviors in fist fights. Luckily, he is capable and has more allies than enemies.

Siddiq- Safe. He’s the only doctor on the show, and therefore is in no danger of dying! Watch out, though — Doctor Enid is on the rise!

Maggie- Safe. Maggie’s Season Nine days are also numbered but she has a motherly responsibility now and is emerging as the clear cut leader at the Hilltop more than ever. She is more likely to leave with baby Hershel on her hip, primed for a return, than to be killed of.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled and level-headed fighter. With no known threat facing him immediately, there is no reason to rule him in danger for Episode 9×03.

Enid- Safe. Enid’s doctoral skills will be tested but not in a way which threatens her. She just cut off Aaron’s arm!

Gabriel- Danger. With Saviors disappearing mysteriously, Gabriel is currently dating one big question mark in Jadis/Anne.

Ezekiel- Danger. Fans of The Walking Dead comics know the Whisperers being nearby means Ezekiel is in danger. Plus, relationships on this show rarely end well, so he can’t be ruled safe at any point this season.

Jerry- Safe. Jerry continues his happy-go-lucky nature and blossoming relationship with Nabila in surviving fashion.

Tara- Safe. Tara has been showing her friendlier side but hasn’t been tremendously involved with the current storyline. Killing her would be an injustice!

Rosita- Safe. She’s working closely with Saviors who she doesn’t get along with and remains a capable former soldier. She just better keep her ears open to whispers.

Eugene- Safe. After saving the day in the Season Eight premiere, Eugene is one of the most respected members of Rick’s group. He is important and will remain safe as he manufactures different tools and resources.

Aaron- Safe. If losing an arm could stop Aaron, nothing facing him while he lays in bed healing will!

