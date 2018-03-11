With a new episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead set to arrive on Sunday night, new characters face a threat of joining the ranks of Carl, Glenn, Abraham, Hershel, Shane, Beth, Andrea, and the rest of names on the all-too long list of dead characters.

Episode 8×11 is titled, “Dead or Alive Or.” The official synopsis for Dead or Alive Or reads, “Daryl finds himself in bad company as his group heads to the Hilltop; Gabriel’s faith gets tested.”

As the war charges toward its explosive conclusion, some characters will find themselves in danger while others are safely navigating the apocalypse, for now. Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead Episode 8×11…

Rick- Danger. Carl’s death has proven Rick will act on emotion which puts him in the same dangerous place he was in when his mind projected his late wife Lori in the prison yard. He’ll need some help leading and surviving, if he’s going to continue.

Negan- Safe. Back in his Sanctuary, Negan will deal will smaller in-house problems while planning his attack on those remaining in Rick’s army.

Michonne- Safe. Though Michonne suffers a tough loss in Carl, as well, she has an impressive ability to compartmentalize her feelings. She does what it takes to survive at any cost, regardless of emotions, and will be the pillar which holds Rick up during this trying time.

Carol- Safe. Carol and Morgan’s miraculous rescue of King Ezekiel sends them back to the rest of the group as some of the most equipped and able survivors. Topping it off, Negan will never know it was her and Morgan who pulled it off because there were no survivors.

Daryl- Safe. Leading the remaining Alexandrians to the Hilltop, Daryl will take charge and finally speak, but also make the smartest decision to keep the group out of harm’s way.

Siddiq- Safe. Carl lead the latest member of the death watch to Alexandria and, luckily for him, he’s a doctor. So, he won’t be going anywhere and will be extremely valuable to the group.

Carson- Danger. With Siddiq’s introduction, the world isn’t big enough for two doctors. Right? Isn’t that the way of The Walking Dead?

Maggie- Safe. Maggie is enemy number one (or, top three, at least) to the Saviors. Still, she is safely at the Hilltop surrounding by people who will protect her.

Morgan- Safe. Morgan will struggle to fit in with the community but will inevitably survive until he heads out for the crossover.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled fighter but lost a few allies when he decided to keep the Saviors alive. Still, he is not in danger as he remains in control of his surroundings.

Enid- Safe. Learning Carl’s fate will put Enid in a delicate place but she is a hardened survivor who will continue to be just that.

Gabriel- Danger. Gabriel’s vision being challenged poses a major threat as Saviors attempt to chase him down following his Sanctuary escape. His faith will be tested.

Gregory- Danger. Locked in a prison with the Saviors, Gregory has lost all control and runs the risk of being killed or cast out.

Dwight- Danger. Without Rick around to give orders, Dwight has to face Tara as she seeks revenge for Denise’s murder.

Simon- Danger. Simon is questioning Negan’s leadership too much. Hungry to get the role for himself, Simon might end up costing himself more than he knew.

Ezekiel- Safe. Ezekiel has Carol and Morgan to thank for his safety. He just better get his act together quickly if he was to stay that way.

Jerry- Safe. For now, Jerry will stay out of harm’s way after having been a hostage.

Tara- Safe. Eager to kill a former enemy to Alexandria, Tara is armed and surrounded by people who will support her or, at worst, try to talk her out of doing anything crazy.

Rosita- Safe. Like the rest of Alexandria, Rosita will attempt to steer clear of any battles and is equipped to take on apocalyptic threats on the road to Hilltop.

Eugene- Danger. Eugene’s choices to manufacture bullets and support Negan, the more than likely losing side, will leave him with no allies and no one to protect him when the time comes for someone to end the war.

Aaron- Danger. After journeying to Oceanside in search of allies, Aaron and Enid only made new enemies when they shot and killed the community’s leader. He’ll have to have some really convincing argument if both he and Enid are going to be freed.

