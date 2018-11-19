‘The Walking Dead’: Who Was in the Woods?

The Walking Dead came to a deathly quiet standstill Sunday when a vigilant Connie (Lauren Ridloff), who is deaf, suspected something — or someone — watching from the woods.

While being escorted to Hilltop by Siddiq (Avi Nash) and Alexandria leader Michonne (Danai Gurira) with sister Kelly (Angel Theory) and companions Magna (Nadia Hilkes), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Luke (Dan Fogler), Connie suddenly perked up and peered off into the woods.

A reverse shot — coming from a yet-to-be-disclosed point of view tucked behind foliage — revealed the on-edge pack of survivors were being watched intently. Connie signed “nothing,” and the group continued on their journey to Hilltop, with the unknown voyeur silently watching.

Connie likely spotted a disguised member of the Whisperers, belonging to the same group of seemingly talking walkers last seen menacing Rosita (Christian Serratos) and the missing Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

An exhausted and wounded Rosita was discovered and taken to the Hilltop by interim leader Jesus (Tom Payne) and Aaron (Ross Marquand), after the Whisperers were heard exchanging hushed tones of “they must be close” and “don’t let them get away” when pursuing the terrified Rosita and Eugene.

Because of Rosita’s proximity to Hilltop, the Whisperers aren’t far behind.

A similar scenario played out in The Walking Dead issue #129, when Marco was shepherding a wounded Ken to safety following a leg injury. As the pair were just steps ahead from trailing walkers, Marco remarked he heard suspicious noises, which he later revealed were the exchanged whispers of the dead — now seemingly capable of speech.

It was later discovered — spoilers — the Whisperers are a cult of barbaric humans who disguise themselves in the skinned flesh of walkers, communicating through whispers as they move freely among the dead and use their cunning camouflage to catch their unsuspecting human prey off guard.

Their leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), is soon headed to The Walking Dead, and her reluctant daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) may have had a secret cameo in 906, tucked away in the herd of walkers hounding Rosita and Eugene.

It could then be Lydia who is lurking in the woods outside Hilltop, seeing as her comic book storyline sees her develop major ties to the colony’s newest member.

The Walking Dead next airs its Season Nine mid-season finale, “Evolution,” Sunday, Nov. 25 at 9/8c on AMC.