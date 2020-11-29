The Walking Dead: World Beyond 2-Hour Season Finale Closes Strong

On Sunday night, AMC will air back to back episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, culminating as the two-hour Season 1 finale for the second Walking Dead spinoff series. Following the conclusion, the series will officially be half-way through its overall run as a 10-episode Season 2 will bring all of their characters to their final destination as far as this series in concerned. The Walking Dead: World Beyond launched in the Fall of 2020 after originally planning to debut in the Spring, serving as a vehicle to expand the franchise’s canon on its way to the Rick Grimes movie.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1×09 is titled, “The Deepest Cut.” The official synopsis for The Deepest Cut reads, “A series of setbacks causes a member of the group to reevaluate their role in the mission. Someone makes a surprising discovery. A startling revelation casts everything in a new light.” The episode is directed by Sydney Freeland on a script from Maya Goldsmith and Ben Sokolowski.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1×10 is titled, “In This Life.” The official synosps for In This Life reads, “A divided group struggles to reunite. Others set their sights on the greater good.” The episode is directed by Magnus Martens on a script from Maya Goldsmith, Ben Sokolowski, and showrunner Matthew Negrete.

After a slow burn season filled with teenage drama, the final two episodes of World Beyond’s first season finish the season in a strong manner with a finally interesting hook for the next ten episodes. Following Sunday night’s double-header finale, showrunner Matthew Negrete and The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple will take deep dives into the series and franchise as a whole in exclusive interviews published on ComicBook.com.

“Obviously, I don’t want to spoil anything, but the thing I’ll say is that it really is going to be an expansion of the world,” Negrete said of the show’s future. “We’re going to be seeing a lot more of a CRM, parts of the CRM you’ve never even hinted at. We’ll get a glimpse, or probably actually more than a glimpse, into how they operate, what their modus operandi is.” The full interview will be available after tonight’s episodes, so be sure to check back in to ComicBook.com/TheWalkingDead!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will go into production for its second and final season in early 2021. Fear the Walking Dead will return for the back half of its sixth season following The Walking Dead Season 10C, which begins airing its 6 new episodes in February.

Have you been enjoying The Walking Dead: World Beyond in its freshman season? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!