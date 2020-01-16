The Walking Dead: World Beyond Will Only Have 2 Seasons

The third The Walking Dead show, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, will only run for two seasons on AMC. The first season will be ten episodes long and begin airing on April 10 before the next season goes into production later this year to air in 2021. The third AMC series has already been teased as having connections to the upcoming movie centered around Rick Grimes, so it’s entirely possible that this series is a vehicle for the Dead universe to journey into territory which would tee up the story of Andrew Lincoln’s character. An actual end date is otherwise unheard of for The Walking Dead shows.

Given the short life AMC has planned for this series, if it is the tool which will crank up the story of Rick’s movie, this could mean that the long wait for movie news could finally be coming to an end. Well, not yet, but it would put the Rick Grimes movie in a late 2021 or any time in 2022 release date window, and fans will certainly hope that’s the latest it gets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world,” AMC said in a press release. “Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek. Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres immediately following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead and will lead directly into the Season 6 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. The Walking Dead begins airing the back half of its tenth season on February 23.

Are you excited for more content in The Walking Dead universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.