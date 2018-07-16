Eleanor Matsuura Cast as Yumiko in ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9

The Walking Dead has cast the comic book character of Yumiko with Into the Badlands star Eleanor Matsuura.

Matsuura is known for several roles, including Epione in Wonder Woman, Hannah Santo in MI-5, and Baron Chau in Into the Badlands. She is now The Walking Dead‘s Yumiko, multiple independent sources have confirmed to ComicBook.com.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On AMC’s zombie drama, her character will be introduced in Season Nine, with the comic book counterpart having arrived in issue #127 — the first issue to follow the All Out War story, featuring a massive time jump of several years.

In issue #127, Yumiko is introduced along with her girlfriend Magna and a small group. Magna stands out as the apparent leader of this group, which is quickly screened by a new procedure in Alexandria and includes a thorough questioning process. Magna is also expected to arrive in Season Nine after casting reports surfaced online. The rest of the group includes Ken, Connie (who will be portrayed by Lauren Ridloff), Kelly, and Luke.

This is the latest exclusive report regarding The Walking Dead‘s ninth season from ComicBook.com, with Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz’s directorial debut coming with Episode 9×07 having been reported over the weekend.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an interview at Walker Stalker Con in Nashville, Tennessee back in May, Jesus actor Tom Payne opened up about the upcoming episodes which includes a feeling of loss after several characters were killed off in recent seasons. In fact, the feeling has been expressed throughout the cast as they embrace the next phase of the AMC show. “I think we’re all kind of feeling that,” Payne said. “Also, it has to do with the resolution of the Negan storyline which happened, as well. That storyline, which pretty much happened when I joined the show abut two and a half years ago, has now been resolved. So, that in its own way, brings the next stage of the show and it feels like a new chapter in the whole story.”

The Walking Dead will unveil its first look at Season Nine with a trailer during its San Diego Comic Con panel in the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H on Friday.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.