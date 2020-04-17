Sunday’s Quarantine Watch Party is The Walking Dead

The Quarantine Watch Party is coming back on Wednesday night, for a unified viewing of the first two episodes of The Walking Dead‘s first season! Sunday night’s headliner was selected as much of the Quarantine Watch Party fam revealed themselves to be fans of the AMC zombie series, leading to the show’s Morales actor Juan Gabriel Pareja joining the event! Pareja will be watching live and sharing his memories, thoughts, and behind-the-scenes intel from the early days on The Walking Dead set. He debuts in Episode 1×02, Guts. Fans across Twitter and Instagram are encouraged to join in on the Quarantine Watch Party event at 9pm ET by using #QuarantineWatchParty and #TWD. This will officially be the fourteenth Quarantine Watch Party event and it is hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis!

How does it work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Sunday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of The Walking Dead Episode 1×01 (Days Gone Bye) and follows it immediately with Episode 1×02 (Guts). Viewers can use DVD/blu-ray collections or a Netflix stream of the series. While the episodes ar eplaying, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #TWD with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Late to the Party? That’s okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Skybound’s official The Walking Dead account will also get in on the fun, so be ready for anything! The accounts you’ll want to be following for the best experience: @JuanGPareja, @TheWalkingDead, and @ComicBook!

Want to cosplay for tonight’s event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The past three weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films including Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson). Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy came with now only some fun reveals about the 2014 movie and teases of Guardians Vol. 3 but also created a worldwide Twitter trend.

Still to come, the writers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame will be joining ComicBook.com for an epic two-night event on April 26 and April 27 to celebrate the 1- and 2-year anniversaries of those films.

Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis, as well as attended by other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler.

ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party for The Walking Dead begins at 9pm ET on Sunday night!