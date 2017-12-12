Walker Stalker Cruise Shakes Up Impressive Guest List

The upcoming Walker Stalker Cruise is replacing one fan-favorite Walking Dead cast member with another.

Originally, Maggie actress Lauren Cohan was ready to set sail with thousands of zombie fans. However, a schedule conflict has freed her spot on the cruise with King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton taking it. A tweet from the Walker Stalker Cruise’s Twitter account stated Cohan was unable to board the ship due to a “new movie deal,” likely in reference to her upcoming appearance in Mile 22.

The Walker Stalker Cruise packs an impressive line-up of Walking Dead talent. Currently set to sail are creator Robert Kirkman and executire producer Greg Nicotero, as well as cast members of the AMC series Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Alanna Masterson, Tom Payne, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Austin Amelio, Pollyanna McIntosh, IronE Singleton, and Michael Traynor.

The guests and attendees will cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana to Cozumel, Mexico from January 26 through January 30. The event added a day by comparison to the 2017 cruise. It’s the perfect way to spend almost a week during The Walking Dead‘s off-season.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.