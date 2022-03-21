President Biden Sends Letter to The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley’s Family, Cause of Death Could Not Be Determined

The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley’s cause of death “could not be determined,” according to a photo of his death certificate. Mosley was found dead in his car in Georgia at the end of January, with a single gunshot wound visible on his body. His death was initially believed to be a suicide, but his family had doubts about whether or not there was foul play. Now the investigation has failed to reach any clear-cut determination about the incident. Moseley’s family was surprised to get a letter from President Joe Biden offering his condolences:

“Dear Moseley Family,” President Biden wrote. “Jill and I are sending you heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved Moses. I know there are few words I can share that will ease the pain of losing a loved one. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Though the grieving process never quite ends, I promise you the day will come when the memory of Moses will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. My prayer for you is that this day comes sooner rather than later. Sincerely, Joe Biden”

President Biden has famously been through multiple instances of deep grief in his lifetime. In 1972, Biden lost his first wife Neilia and infant daughter Naomi in a car accident; he would later lose his firstborn son Beau in 2015 after a years-long battle with brain cancer. Biden’s sympathy and compassion for such loss has been one of his defining qualities as a candidate for decades.

The initial reports for Moses J. Moseley stated “the bullet entered below Moses’ eye and never left his skull, whereas people who shoot themselves usually will put the gun to their temple (and the bullet exits on the other side) or in their mouth.” It was also noted that the actor “had a ‘loose’ grip on the gun, as if someone had put it in his hand.”

Those discrepancies led Georgia police to consider other possibilities: “As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental.”

In the end, whether by accident or on purpose, the loss of Moses J. Moseley at just age 31 is a tragic one. The actor played one of the “pet” zombie corpses that Walking Dead heroine Michonne (Black Panther‘s Danai Gurira) kept leashed behind her, as a sort of zombie camouflage. It was a small but nonetheless iconic role, one that fans will remember forever.

The Walking Dead‘s Final Season is airing on AMC.

Source: TMZ