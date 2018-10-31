‘The Walking Dead’: In Andrew Lincoln’s Last Scene as Rick Grimes, Norman Reedus Is Tickling His Feet

This coming Sunday marks Andrew Lincoln‘s final episode playing Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead, so naturally, that’s all anyone can talk about. Every interview with the cast and crew of the show has been dedicated to saying goodbye to the man who has led AMC’s undead phenomenon for nearly a decade. One cast member who probably gets asked about Lincoln’s departure more than the rest is Norman Reedus, and he recently shared a particularly ticklish fact about the final episode.

Not only do Reedus and Lincoln’s characters call themselves “brother” on screen, but Reedus and Lincoln have formed quite the unshakable bond over the years. Known to prank one another at every chance they get, this duo has been a constant source of entertainment for The Walking Dead faithful, and no one is ready to see them separate. Fortunately, they got one more chance to be goofballs when Lincoln’s final scene was shot.

During an interview with EW, Reedus was asked about Lincoln’s last day on set, and he gave an answer that will certainly bring a smile to the face of every Walking Dead fan. In order to help Lincoln smile during his final scene, Reedus tickled his buddy’s feet off camera.

“In true Andrew Lincoln form, he was spectacular,” Reedus began. “The very last scene that we shot, he’s supposed to smile. He was supposed to smile, and it was a close-up. So I kept sneaking in and tickling his feet and making him smile on this one line. And I thought it was funny. And he liked it. He kept asking me to keep doing it. So the last scene that he shot on this show, I’m below camera tickling his feet.”

Is there a more Andy and Norman way for Rick to make his exit? Instead of riding a horse off into a blaze of glory, yelling “CORAL” at the top of his lungs, Andrew Lincoln got to go out with a smile on his face, Norman Reedus tickling his feet. You won’t find a more fitting goodbye for these two pals.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.