‘The Walking Dead’ EP on Whether or Not Heath Will Return and Solve the PPP Mystery

Last season, The Walking Dead through fans for a massive loop when Heath (Corey Hawkins) mysteriously disappeared at the end of the episode, leaving behind nothing but a keycard with the letters “PPP” written on it for Tara to find. Since then, there has been no mention of the character, nor has Tara ever once brought up the puzzling card.

While many fans have started to believe the show might never address these cliffhangers again, Walking Dead executive producer and director Greg Nicotero is hinting that perhaps these mysteries were created with the intention of being solved later on down the road.

During an interview with Fandom, Nicotero was asked about the fan theory that Heath would eventually return and resolve the PPP dilemma. The filmmaker played things pretty coy at first.

“Oh, I miss Heath,” he said. “I haven’t thought much about Heath because it’s been a while since he’s been gone. I’d love to see him again! Corey’s a great actor. I’d love to have him back.”

The interviewer mentioned that fans never saw Heath die on screen, which led Nicotero to hint that the door was left open for the character to potentially return sometime in the future.

“No, we did not,” Nicotero replied. “That’s right. We did that on purpose, you know.”

As he continued, Nicotero mentioned that there have been other mysteries on The Walking Dead that have been solved years later, and that this situation could be similar.

“Well, there are instances as we’ve proven on The Walking Dead that characters can disappear for a while, and much like Morgan, reappear with great flourish.”

If you recall, Morgan Jones (Lennie James) was featured in the very first episode of The Walking Dead only to be absent from the series for another couple of years. He appeared only once or twice through the series until the Season 5 finale, when he rejoined the cast on a full time basis.

Morgan is once again preparing to leave Rick and the other survivors at the end of this season, though he won’t be shying away from the spotlight. The character will crossover onto Fear the Walking Dead where James will be a series regular.

Do you think Heath will return to The Walking Dead? What does PPP stand for? Let us know in the comments below!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.