McFarlane Toys Debuts New ‘The Walking Dead’ Line With Maggie

McFarlane Toys and The Walking Dead have a rich history of producing some of the best toys and figures for comic collectors. The two brands are continuing that tradition with a new line of action figures from the hit AMC zombie series.

Arriving this September, the newest line of Walking Dead collectibles features three figures based on some of the show’s most iconic characters: Rick, Negan, and Maggie.

Since Rick and Negan have had plenty of toys and figures modeled after them, Maggie stands out as the star in this line of 7-inch figures. Below, you’ll find the exclusive first look at Maggie’s figure, along with a description of the toy itself.

MAGGIE: A staple of the series since season 2, Maggie has joined Rick Grimes and company in a quest of survival. Since joining forces with Rick she has shared in the perils facing the most violent of enemies, losing her family and becoming a widow, Maggie has withstood it all. Maggie has faced every challenge this world has thrown at her and have evolved along the into the strong, brave and fearless leader the Hilltop Colony needs.

FIRST ever McFarlane Toys 7-inch scale Maggie figure

ALL NEW Highly detailed sculpt of Maggie modeled from actor Lauren Cohan

Figure features authentic in-show weapon pistol

Figure features workable holster for weapon placement

Customizable figure with 14+ points of articulation for dynamic posing

Featured in iconic season 8 “All Out War” outfit as seen in the hit TV series

Features hyper-realistic paint for uncanny character likeness

Figure featured in branded collector blister card packaging

Along with the Maggie figure, McFarlane Toys will be be releasing two additional figures based on Rick Grimes and Negan. The first looks at these two toys were revealed at the New York Toy Fair this year, and they will go on sale this September, the same time as Maggie.

All three figures will retail at $19.99 and you can check out the toy breakdowns for Rick and Negan below!

RICK GRIMES: Rick Grimes has just about seen it all. The story has followed him since he awoke from a coma to find the world he knew, crumbled by the living dead. Rick has seen tragedy and triumph over the years always doing whatever it takes to keep him and his group safe, but he is currently facing a threat like nothing he has ever encountered, Negan.

ALL NEW Highly detailed 7″ sculpt of Rick Grimes modeled from actor Andrew Lincoln

Figure features authentic in-show weapons: Rick’s iconic Colt Python, and a heavy duty rifle, and hatchet

Figure features workable holster for weapon placement

Customizable figure with 14+ points of articulation for dynamic posing

Featured in iconic season 8 “All Out War” outfit as seen in the hit TV series

Features hyper-realistic paint for uncanny character likeness

NEGAN: One of the most iconic villains in television history brings a menacing demeanor with a weapon to match. Negan, the leader of The Saviors carries his trusted weapon of choice, Lucille, a baseball bat adorned in barbed wire. No matter what Rick Grimes and his crew do, no one is safe when Negan comes around wielding Lucille.

ALL NEW Highly detailed 7″ sculpt of Negan modeled from actor Jeffery Dean Morgan

Figure features authentic in-show weapons a knife and the legendary Lucille baseball bat adorned in barbed wire

Figure features workable sheath for weapon placement

Customizable figure with 14+ points of articulation for dynamic posing

Featured in iconic season 8 “All Out War” outfit as seen in the hit TV series

Figure featured in branded collector blister card packaging

What do you think of these new figures? Will you be lining up to buy them this September? Let us know in the comments below!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.