How Did Morgan Die in The Walking Dead Comics?

Morgan Jones is the subject of a major cliffhanger following the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. The character portrayed by Lennie James who debuted in the first episode of The Walking Dead nearly 10 years ago was left bleeding out on the front porch of a church with a small herd of zombies closing in on him. Nobody is willing to offer a definitive ruling on whether or not Morgan is actually dead heading into a tenth season for The Walking Dead and sixth for Fear the Walking Dead. If he is, then it is a significantly different death than the character had in the comics.

In The Walking Dead comics, Morgan Jones died a long time ago. Morgan died in issue #182 of The Walking Dead comics back at a story point equivalent to that of the main TV show’s fifth season. In Alexandria, there was a story arc called “No Way Out.” That story was adapted to television but it went down a bit differently. In the books, Morgan was bit by a walker on his arm. Michonne used her sword to cut his arm off in an effort to save his life but he would ultimately bleed out.

The character’s last appearance would come in issue #83 as a corpse.

Morgan Jones already outlived his comic book counterpart and left The Walking Dead fort its Fear the Walking Dead spinoff, so it’s all uncharted territory. In other words, anything is possible for the character.

“Listen, he was bleeding quite a bit from that wound. And, he also had walkers encroaching on him,” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told Insider following the Season 5 finale. “Whether it’s in the shoulder or the heart, it’s a bad gunshot wound and it’s not going to be one that he could easily survive.” It’s truly classic play by the showrunners who want to give as vague of an answer regarding Morgan’s fate as the dialogue they enjoyed providing their characters throughout Season 5.

Another possibility is that Morgan somehow survived the ordeal with Ginny and will appear in a movie with Rick Grimes. Still, he really did look to be dead in the scenario closing out Fear the Walking Dead‘s fifth season.

Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for a sixth season which should begin production later this year. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on Sunday, October 6 at 9pm ET on AMC.