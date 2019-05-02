The Walking Dead 3 Has Pilot Script, But No Official Premiere Date

Despite the fact that The Walking Dead is heading into its unprecedented 10th season, and the ratings for the show are continuing to decline, AMC remains all-in on the zombie franchise. The first spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead, is set to debut its fifth season next month. Meanwhile, the network is hard at work expanding the universe of the franchise, developing feature films about Rick Grimes and introducing a third standalone series in 2020.

That new spinoff, simply being referred to as The Walking Dead 3, is being kept mostly a mystery at this point. We know that it will revolve around to young women who were essentially raised in the world after the walker outbreak. This show is aiming to target the next generation of Walking Dead fans 10 years after the original series premiered. Although things are being kept under wraps, AMC CEO Josh Sapan is now offering a little bit of a production update. The pilot script has now been completed, though a premiere date for the series is still TBD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With its focus on the next generation of survivors led by two young female protagonists, we think this third series is a perfect gateway to advance the narrative of this universe in ways that are multi-generational, fresh and unexpected,” Sapan told The Hollywood Reporter.

When the series was officially given the go-ahead in April, it was revealed that the first season would consist of 10 episodes and was set to begin production in Virginia this summer. The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple will serve as executive producer while Matt Negrete will act as showrunner.

“Showing audiences an unseen pocket of The Walking Dead Universe steeped in a new mythology is a very cool way to celebrate a ‘Decade of the Dead’ on TV and over fifteen years of Robert Kirkman’s brilliant comic,” Gimple said in a statement. “Matt Negrete is one of the best writer-producers in TWD’s long history — I’m thrilled to be working beside him to tell stories unlike we’ve seen before, taking our first step into an even larger world.”

“I’m beyond excited to be a part of this new show set in The Walking Dead Universe,” added Negrete. “Writing and producing for the original series has been the job of a lifetime and I’m honored to be working with Scott and all the fine Dead folks at AMC in this new capacity. I can’t wait for the fans of the franchise to see what we’ve been cooking up!”

Are you looking forward to The Walking Dead‘s new spinoff series? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!