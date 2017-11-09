It’s been almost a week since the last episode, but fans are still reeling from the shocking revelation that Morales is still alive on The Walking Dead.

As Rick explored one of the Saviors’ compounds, he had a gun pulled on him, and he soon learned his old friend was at the other end of the firearm. When last week’s episode was over, it was easy to forget everything else going on in the world of The Walking Dead.

Let’s remember that Ezekiel is on a warpath, Gregory is on the run, Jesus has a horde of prisoners and Gabriel is trapped with Negan.

What will happen in tonight’s episode? Here are a few of our predictions:

Father Gabriel’s Fate Revealed

At the very end of the season premiere, Gabriel almost lost his life trying to save Gregory. Now, he’s found himself trapped in a trailer with Negan, and the two are surrounded by a horde of walkers.

Since we didn’t see anything regarding this storyline last week, it’s probably time for the show to head back to the trailer and check in on the situation.

It’s unlikely Gabriel is dead, considering Negan will likely need his help coming up with a way out of their troubles.

Ezekiel Takes a Step Back

Ezekiel is on a roll right now, completely confident about the battles he’s getting his people into.

Unfortunately, comic readers know that his arrogance leads to multiple devastating losses. Charging into battle without all of the facts got both Richard and Shiva killed in the comics.

While we may not see a big death for The Kingdom this week, it’s definitely time for Ezekiel to be brought back down to Earth, realizing that he’s not invincible.

Morales Steps Down

Something has to change if both Morales and Rick are going to make it out of this situation alive, and we all know that Rick isn’t about to take a step back for anyone. This means Morales will have to be the one to change.

There’s a possibility Rick can continue talking to the man he travelled with back in Atlanta, convincing him that Negan is a terrible person and forcing Morales to call off the saviors. Remember, Negan killed Glenn and Rick can use that.

Let’s also remember that Daryl is in the same building, and he can always step in to help solve the problem.

Gregory Returns

Gregory stole Gabriel’s car when he left him to die in the Sanctuary, and we all know he’s speeding back to Hilltop right away. He’s going to hope he can beat Maggie there and sweet talk those standing guard.

Unfortunately for him, Maggie will be right there waiting.

In the comics, Gregory tries to double cross Maggie and it ends up costing him his life. Could the same scenario play out in tonight’s episode?

Eric Dies

Sadly, Eric’s days on The Walking Dead are numbered, and his position on the front lines aren’t helping his chances.

Aaron and Jesus eventually get together in the comics, a relationship that fans have been eagerly waiting for. Eric is currently standing in the way of that.

The All Out War will have casualties, so look for Eric to become one of the first in tonight’s episode.