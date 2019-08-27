New The Walking Dead Season 10 Teaser: “Silence the Whispers”

The Walking Dead is coming back for its milestone season 10, and AMC has put out a new teaser to help whet fans collective appetite. That new teaser oozes with atmosphere while also promoting a very clear message: it’s time to “Silence the Whispers.”

You can check out the new teaser for the The Walking Dead season 10 below:

This latest teaser puts Connie’s group of survivors front and center: namely Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura). The act of vandalism (spray painting a revolutionary message on the wall) hints at the main arc of season 10: how the coalition of survivors marshal forces to take down The Whisperers, once and for all, before Alpha gets wind of their resistance, and provides another harsh “lesson” about why never to challenge her will.

The decision to put Connie’s group (as opposed to any of the other characters we started this series with) isn’t just fair and balanced use of the ensemble cast – it’s also strategic positioning of The Walkingd Dead’s newest leads. The show has been shedding major characters the last few years, with Rick and Carl Grimes both gone; Maggie on permanent hiatus; Michonne on the way out during season 10; and possible other longtime cast members departing in the next year. In short, the show needs bigger roles for Connie, Magna and Yumiko, simply because they’re running out of warm bodies. Even this marketing strategy has a finite lifespan, as Lauren Ridloff is making the jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals, and may soon be too big for the show – just like Michonne actress Danai Gurira has, following her breakout roles in Black Panther and Avengers: Inifnity War.

SYNOPSIS: “The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

“But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

The Walking Dead returns for Season 10 on Sunday, October 6th on AMC.