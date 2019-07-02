The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Fans React to the Series Ending

Just like that, The Walking Dead wraps up tomorrow after an illustrious run lasting nearly 200 […]

Just like that, The Walking Dead wraps up tomorrow after an illustrious run lasting nearly 200 issues. Series co-creator Robert Kirkman had previously hinted at something major taking place in this week’s issue and it’s since been revealed the writer is wrapping up the series in a special, super-oversized 70-page issue mega-issue. AMC has since offered a statement about the end of the series, being sure to point out the comic wrapping up won’t have an impact on on the series or interconnected live-action universe.

“This extraordinary comic created a world that already lives in multiple forms, and in the hearts and minds of millions of fans around the world, and will for many years to come,” AMC Networks said in a statement.

Suffice to say, fans were quick to take to Twitter to pay tribute to the dying series, which has since spawned at least three television shows and an additional few movies.

