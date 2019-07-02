The Walking Dead Fans React to the Series Ending

Just like that, The Walking Dead wraps up tomorrow after an illustrious run lasting nearly 200 issues. Series co-creator Robert Kirkman had previously hinted at something major taking place in this week’s issue and it’s since been revealed the writer is wrapping up the series in a special, super-oversized 70-page issue mega-issue. AMC has since offered a statement about the end of the series, being sure to point out the comic wrapping up won’t have an impact on on the series or interconnected live-action universe.

“This extraordinary comic created a world that already lives in multiple forms, and in the hearts and minds of millions of fans around the world, and will for many years to come,” AMC Networks said in a statement.

Suffice to say, fans were quick to take to Twitter to pay tribute to the dying series, which has since spawned at least three television shows and an additional few movies. Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying about the end of the critically-acclaimed comic series…

ALL CAPS SAD

ROBERT KIRKMAN IS ENDING THE WALKING DEAD TOMORROW WHAT IS HAPPENING — Dom (@Stricka_licious) July 2, 2019

Cray Cray

Its Crazy that The Walking Dead is ending this Wednesday, while reading it just gonna be thinking “holy crap this is it” #TheWalkingDead — Tyler (@TylerTR_) July 2, 2019

watch your profamity

utterly fucking heartbroken over the news about the walking dead ending abruptly tomorrow, shit sucks — cam Ⓥ 🍂 (@camwss) July 2, 2019

Tears on Tears

How is The Walking Dead comic ending tomorrow when they had 195’s release date already set. Did they just combine the last 3 issues, or are they giving us a different ending? And why end it now? 😭😭😭 — Aye (@SapphicFire) July 2, 2019

CORAL

Dub Tee Eff

Awww shit. The Walking Dead comic is ending this next issue?! WTF. 😭 — 8-bit Øκтσвɛя (@OktoberFur) July 2, 2019

Double Punch