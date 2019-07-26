Walking Dead Spinoff’s Working Title, Major Pilot Episode Details Revealed

The Walking Dead‘s second spinoff series and third series overall is set to start production in Virginia — with a media release being sent out to locals to give residents a heads up about a massive shoot which is about to go down. In the release, the series is referred to as “Monument,” which might be a working title and not an official title for the series. Regardless, Monument is looking to film a massive plane crash set in the vein of LOST, though this won’t be on a Hawaiian beach. Instead, the AMC production is shutting down some major streets and delivering a fuselage to the set.

The city of Hopewell is excited to announce the filming of AMC’s Monument in downtown Hopewell during the first two weeks of August,” the release said. “This series will follow in the footsteps of popular AMC program The Walking Dead, now and it’s ninth season and the current offshoot series Fear the Walking Dead, which both rank among the most watched cable series on television.”

The come the details about what sounds like a massive production to be directed by Kong: Skull Island‘s Jordan Vogt-Roberts. “Some of the filming for a critical seen in monument will occur along Hopewell Street between East Poythress at East Cawson,” the media release says. “The production team will begin dressing and decorating the street on Tuesday, July 30 they plan to wrap it have the set removed by Thursday, August 15 the scene will feature a plane crash in the production team is bringing a 737 fuselage that will be sprawled across Hopewell Street to set the scene for the plane crash.”

It should come as no surprise the series might follow survivors of a plane crash or locals impacted by the plane falling out of the sky in a post-apocalyptic setting. The Walking Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple is a known fan of the ABC series LOST which kicked off its pilot episode by tearing up a fuselage on a beach in a Hawaii for what became an iconic TV pilot.

The production is slated to run through November of 2019. A release date for the series has not yet been revealed.

This is the next expansion to the ever-growing Dead universe, which now also includes a movie headed exclusively to theaters starring Andrew Lincoln and developed with Universal Studios.

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6.