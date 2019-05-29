Watch One Second From Every Single The Walking Dead Episode

If you want the world’s most concise recap of the first 131 episodes of AMC‘s mega-hit comic book adaptation The Walking Dead, their official Twitter account has got a treat for you. In just over two minutes, they have created a montage featuring one second from each of the episodes that have aired on TV so far (not including Fear the Walking Dead, which is another thing altogether). You can see it in the tweet below. Spoilers on, of course, although it might be hard to get a bead on exactly what is getting spoiled for you before the next episode takes over.

The rundown recreates iconic moments from seasons one through nine of the series, which is based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard, and Tony Moore. It’s Skybound Entertainment’s The Walking Dead comics Twitter that shared the video, along with a post-script that they actually might be creating one for Fear The Walking Dead as well. That series has a lot fewer episodes, but just as many crazy twists, since it does not have to work with/around the comics since Fear and its characters are original to TV.

Ten years in, what is your favorite scene from The Walking Dead? Do you like Negan or are you among those who feel like the villains peaked with The Governor? Whatever the answer, you can probably see itin the video above. So chime in below to let us know what you were most excited to see speed by at a truly unreasonable clip.

Nobody is quite sure what Season 10 will look like; with Rick Grimes already gone and Michonne on her way out the door, The Walking Dead is going into the next year with some of its biggest changes ever. Meanwhile, there are at least three movies and another spinoff coming…

For more teases of what to expect from Season 10 of The Walking Dead, check out Skybound’s Mailbag from insider Johnny O’Dell. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9pm ET.