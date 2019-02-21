When ‘The Walking Dead’ Will Reveal ‘X’ Scar Answers

The Walking Dead looks to unravel the mystery behind Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) matching ‘X’ scars in episode 914, appropriately titled ‘Scars.’

Previously leaked episode descriptions for the remaining half of Season Nine revealed its synopsis:

An outsider’s arrival forces Alexandria to rehash devastating old wounds; eye-opening secrets from the past are revealed.

Michonne’s scar was first revealed in November’s ‘Who Are You Now?,’ set after a six-year time jump that followed the disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Daryl was later shown carrying the same marking.

Showrunner Angela Kang previously confirmed flashbacks from the time skip would unfold in the back half of the season, beginning with Sunday’s 911, ‘Bounty,’ which explores some of the off-screen drama that splintered Alexandria and Hilltop.

“We’ll definitely be telling the story of what happened there, and what’s kind of exciting about a six-year jump is that there is the opportunity to go back and tell some of those stories. So we’ll see some of what has happened,” Kang told EW.

“But it’s a deep, emotional story for Michonne, and for Daryl too. So I’m excited for people to experience that. It’s something that certainly has had an effect on Michonne in a deep and particular way. So that’s something that we wanna tell people what that’s about at some point.”

Director Michael Cudlitz later teased the discovery of the scars belongs to a “really f—ed up story.”

Reedus most recently addressed the mystery on Talking Dead following 909, ‘Adaptation,’ which hinted at Michonne and Daryl’s shared trauma.

“The rest of the group don’t really know what that is yet, but something horrific happened right there and you’ll learn later, with the new people coming into the group, that there’s certain lines that you don’t cross but we crossed them,” Reedus said.

“And just between she and I, that’s our little secret, but it’s a really dark, dark secret.”

The Walking Dead next airs 911, ‘Bounty,’ Sunday at 9/8c on AMC. ‘Scars’ premieres March 17.

