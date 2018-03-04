With Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, the post-Carl Grimes era begins. If Carl’s death should prove anything, it’s that no one is safe.

Headed into Episode 8×10, things haven’t changed too drastically week to week as most characters were absent from the Mid-Season premiere a week ago. However, some characters are facing new challenges both physically and emotionally, putting them in dangerous places moving forward.

Episode 8×10 is titled, “The Lost and the Plunderers.” The synopsis for Lost and the Plunderers reads, “Groups unite their forces and converge on the Hilltop. Meanwhile, Aaron and Enid search for allies. Simon takes matters into his own hands.”

Let’s see who is in danger and who is safe…

Rick- Danger. Rick doesn’t deal with family deaths well. Lori’s exit caused him to hallucinate and nearly forfeit his position as a leader. Carl’s will only be more difficult, likely prompting him to act on emotion. It’s a dangerous time to be Rick Grimes.

Negan- Safe. After attacking the Alexandria Safe-Zone, Negan will return to his Sanctuary with all of his enemies huddled and hiding. He appears to have gained the upper hand in the war, once again.

Michonne- Safe. Though Michonne suffers a tough loss in Carl, as well, she has an impressive ability to compartmentalize her feelings. She does what it takes to survive at any cost, regardless of emotions, and will be the pillar which holds Rick up during this trying time.

Carol- Safe. Carol and Morgan’s miraculous rescue of King Ezekiel sends them back to the rest of the group as some of the most equipped and able survivors. Topping it off, Negan will never know it was her and Morgan who pulled it off because there were no survivors.

Daryl- Safe. Carl’s death might serve as a wake up call for Daryl, helping him realize he needs to work with the rest of the Alexandria unit to execute Rick’s plans and end the war with Negan once and for all, rather than going rogue with his own agenda.

Maggie- Safe. Though Maggie certainly angers the Saviors by sending one of their own back as a corpse, she is safely at the Hilltop for now, surrounded by people willing to protect her.

Morgan- Danger. Like Carol, Morgan can bask in the glory of a successful rescue mission for now.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled fighter but lost a few allies when he decided to keep the Saviors alive. Still, he is not in danger as he remains in control of his surroundings.

Enid- Safe. Though killing the leader of the Oceanside community seems like a dangerous move, trailers for the back half of The Walking Dead revealed her to make it back to the Hilltop safely.

Gabriel- Danger. Gabriel won’t return on Sunday night but his status remains as in danger, seeing as he has a potentially deadly illness and is in the midst of trying to escape the Sanctuary.

Gregory- Danger. Locked in a prison with the Saviors, Gregory has lost all control and runs the risk of being killed or cast out.

Dwight- Safe. It doesn’t look like Dwight will be going back to the Sanctuary any time soon. Instead, he’ll be hanging with the Alexandria squad at the Hilltop? Smart move, if so.

Simon- Danger. Simon is questioning Negan’s leadership too much. Hungry to get the role for himself, Simon might end up costing himself more than he knew.

Ezekiel- Safe. Switching from “danger” to “safe,” Ezekiel has Carol and Morgan to thank. He just better get his act together quickly if he was to stay that way.

Jerry- Safe. For now, Jerry will stay out of harm’s way after having been a hostage.

Tara- Safe. Headed to the Hilltop with the group, Tara is padded by weapons and allies.

Rosita- Safe. Like the rest of Alexandria, Rosita will steer clear of any battles and is equipped to take on apocalyptic threats on the road to Hilltop.

Eugene- Danger. Eugene’s choices to manufacture bullets and support Negan, the more than likely losing side, will leave him with no allies and no one to protect him when the time comes for someone to end the war.

Aaron- Danger. After journeying to Oceanside in search of allies, Aaron and Enid only made new enemies when they shot and killed the community’s leader. He’ll have to have some really convincing argument if both he and Enid are going to be freed.

