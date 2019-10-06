Who Dies in The Walking Dead Season 10?

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on Sunday night, marking another sixteen episode run which will almost certainly mean some characters won’t be making it to Season 11’s run next year. As the Whisperer War closes in, several characters may meet their doom as the barbaric group has already proved to be a tremendous threat to their survival in the Alexandria area. Going into the new season of The Walking Dead, the question at the front of fans’ minds is simple: Who is going to die in Season 10 of The Walking Dead?

Sunday night’s The Walking Dead Episode 10×01 is titled, “Lines We Cross.” The official synopsis for Lines We Cross reads, “We pick back up with the group in Oceanside continuing to train in case The Whisperers return. Tensions are high as our heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.” It is directed by Greg Nicotero and written by Angela Kang.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe this year…

Michonne- Safe. Though Danai Gurira will be exiting the role of Michonne in the upcoming tenth season, it is safe to assume that Michonne will survive and likely be set up for a potential reunion with Rick Grimes in his upcoming movie.

Daryl- Safe. Daryl becomes one of two original characters guaranteed to remain for the series this year. It simply can’t afford to lose him and he is finally starting to talk and become part of emotional stories again. He’ll be okay.

Carol- Safe. Like Daryl, Caro is one of two original characters who remain on the series following Michonne’s exit. She has unfinished business with Alpha and will find her place within the communities again following another terrible tragedy.

Eugene- Safe. Eugene is more useful than ever as his tech skills will come into play, in addition to his efforts in raising Rosita’s baby. He won’t be facing immediate danger, as far as we can tell.

Gabriel- Danger. Father Gabriel suffers one of the most brutal deaths in The Walking Dead comics, set in the first issue of the Whisperer War. It is a death Seth Gilliam is hoping to see brought to life.

Siddiq- Danger. The Walking Dead has a strict, unwritten rule: There is only room for one doctor — something evidenced time and time again. With the arrival of Dante, a comic book character reimagined as a doctor, Siddiq’s days might be numbered.

Rosita- Safe. Being a mother to Coco and a capable soldier, Rosita has key roles in the story coming up and won’t be facing immediate threats unless she volunteers to go to war against the Whisperers.

Negan- Safe. Negan is seeking redemption this year, whether he knows it or not. A relationship he develops with Lydia might help fuel it, as his affection for young Judith might also help win him some favor from both fans and other characters.

Lydia- Safe. Lydia’s story will go into interesting, uncharted territory this year. Without Carl around to fuel her story, she will struggle to fit into Alexandria but also serve as a clear message of how the civilized ways of living are superior to her mother’s style.

Judith- Safe. Judith has become a capable fighter and still has a lot to learn but with Michonne, Aaron, and others always looking out for her — Judith is the future.

Aaron- Danger. Aaron feels like a wild card going into Season 10. He has lost everything and will face a pivotal story but he could end up being a shocking deviation from the comics in the vein of Jesus from Season 9.

Magna’s Group- Danger. Magna, Connie, Kelly, Yumiko, and Luke won’t all make it out of Season 10. Some will live, some will not.

Ezekiel- Danger. Ezekiel has exceeded his lifespan from the comics but might face his doom as he adopts a mentality of having nothing left to lose. A subtle story for his tragic exit might be set up in the Season 10 premiere.

Jerry- Safe. Jerry is a family man and has a lot of work left to do as comic relief and a soldier.

Alpha- Danger. Alpha’s days are almost certainly numbered as the Whisperer War will likely begin and end in Season 10.

Beta- Danger. Beta will serve his Alpha loyally, even after she is killed. When the Whisperer War concludes, he might just go out quietly, like a whisper in the night.

Who do you think will die in Season 10 of The Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC!