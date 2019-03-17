Following Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will have a pair of guests on hand to recap the zombie drama. It will be more of a therapy session than anything on Talking Dead, as the new The Walking Dead episode is set to explore dark areas of Michonne and Daryl’s past.

Joining Chris Hardwick to recap The Walking Dead Episode 9×14 will be Denise Huth and Yvette Nicole Brown. Both Huth and Brown have appeared on Talking Dead in the past. Huth is an executive producer on The Walking Dead. Brown is a Walking Dead superfan who also hosted the show’s panel at San Diego Comic Con over the summer of 2018.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×14 is titled, “Scars.” The official synopsis for Scars reads, “An outsider’s arrival forces Alexandria to rehash devastating old wounds. Eye-opening secrets from the past are revealed.” Scars is directed by Millicent Shelton on a script from Corey Reed and Vivian Tse.

The Walking Dead and Talking Dead have been finishing atop the ratings charts on Sunday nights, despite recently reaching series low numbers.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×11 had grabbed the series low with 4.39 million viewers three weeks ago. However, the episode was praised by critics and fans as newcomer villain Alpha (Samantha Morton) carried out a tense exchange at the Hilltop. Word of mouth may have spread in regards to high-quality episodes as the two weeks which have followed Episode 9×11 have seen increases in ratings.

Episode 9×12 grew the numbers up to 4.71 million viewers before Sunday’s Episode 9×13 (titled Chokepoint) maintained the improvement trend with an audience of 4.83 million viewers. It was enough to finish atop the charts on Sunday night with a 1.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ahead of Real Housewives of Atlanta, which was the only other title ahead of Talking Dead and its 0.7 rating with 2.03 million viewers.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.