The Walking Dead Releases Season 10B Key Art

The reign of Alpha over the survivors of The Walking Dead has just begun, as the villain spent the entire first half of Season 10 conquering the show's heroes in a battle of wits and strategy. Alpha is always one step ahead of her competition, which has left the main characters of AMC's long-running series in a bit of a bind. They're scattered, scared, and many of them feel totally helpless against Alpha's Whisperers. The likes of Daryl, Carol, and Michonne will look to change that when the series returns next month.

The Walking Dead's midseason premiere is set to air on AMC Sunday, February 23rd, a date that fans have anxiously been awaiting for some time. There's still no telling exactly what's in store when the new episodes arrive, but AMC is starting to ramp up the marketing and build hype for the show's return.

On Wednesday morning, AMC unveiled the official key art for The Walking Dead Season 10B, and it features the four most important characters to the story. Daryl, Carol, and Michonne each have their own horizontal images where they are depicted preparing for a battle. Alpha, however, gets a full-size poster, screaming at the desperate survivors. All four posters contain the message "We are the Walking Dead."

You can check out all four new pieces of key art below!