The Walking Dead: Virgil Creeps on Michonne in Newest Season 10B Clip

A foreboding new clip from the second half of The Walking Dead Season 10 shows Virgil (Kevin Carroll) creeping on an unsuspecting Michonne (Danai Gurira). A purported family man desperate to get home to his family, Virgil was captured by Michonne when prowling around the reclusive Oceanside in the midseason finale, "The World Before." There the stranger struck a deal with Michonne after rescuing Luke (Dan Fogler) from being eaten by walkers at a nearby library: in exchange for a trip home using a borrowed boat from Oceanside, he'll supply Michonne with the weaponry needed to destroy the walker horde corralled by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers.

After Virgil admitted mercy is "in short supply these days," reminding Michonne of a phrase passed down from the late Siddiq (Avi Nash) to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) — "My mercy prevails over my wrath" — Michonne agreed to set sail with Virgil to his home on a naval base located on Bloodsworth Island. If all goes to plan, Michonne will return home safe and sound after a four-day round trip.

"This is a world where all facets of humanity are up for grabs, depending on the situation, because of the need to survive," Carroll previously told TV Insider when asked if his character, Virgil, is to be trusted. "It makes everything we do as human beings — they become valuable depending on how it serves survival in this period."

"But in terms of being trustworthy, I think that's a part of the fun of the journey to figure out for our fans, but they have to also understand, as, within the world in which we've developed, every facet of humanity is up for grabs because of everybody's need to survive," he continued. "So, I'm going to leave it at that, and tell them to have a great time figuring it out."

Carroll added his coming story with Gurira's Michonne — her final story on the show — will be a "rewarding piece of the journey for her." For the fans, Carroll teased, "I think they're going to have a good time with the twists and turns of this story."

When explaining Michonne's risky decision to travel alone with a stranger, showrunner Angela Kang said Michonne feels a "responsibility" to claim the firepower needed to destroy the walker horde threatening Alexandria and its allied communities.

"Michonne, at heart, is a person who is a good person and she was helped by strangers herself," Kang said on Talking Dead following the midseason finale. "She has helped strangers, so there is that aspect."

"The part of Michonne that is the head of security for Alexandria is thinking, 'OK, if this guy has stuff that we could use, like munitions, big weapons, things that can take out massive numbers of zombies at once,' she feels like it’s her responsibility to check it out," she continued. "But it might be dangerous, so it should only be her, because she has absolute faith in herself. She knows that she can get out of a dangerous situation. She feels like she’s got a pretty good beat on this guy, and she’s not going to let an opportunity to maybe end the war just pass her by."

TWD's midseason 10 premiere, "Squeeze," airs Sunday, Feb. 23 on AMC.