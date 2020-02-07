The Walking Dead: Eugene Goes in for the Kiss in Season 10B Clip

"Eusita" is teased again in a new clip from The Walking Dead Season 10B showing Eugene (Josh McDermitt) move in for a kiss from Rosita (Christian Serratos). The apparent romantic encounter, first teased in a half-season trailer released in November, comes some time after Rosita shut down Eugene's hopes to be rezoned into Love Town at the end of a 49-hour walker attack in Episode 1003, "Ghosts," where Rosita said a coupling between the longtime friends would "never" happen — in part because Rosita is now in a relationship with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who is helping raise the daughter fathered by Siddiq (Avi Nash).

While Eugene has formed a connection with an unseen woman over his long-range radio — an over-the-air contact that is temporarily keeping him at Hilltop — it would "take a lot" for Eugene to move off his longtime crush.

"I think if this were pre-apocalypse, he was always girl-crazy, but he might not have ever thought, 'Oh, I have an opportunity to settle down with someone and build a life with them,'" McDermitt said at Walker Stalker Con London in April. "But what’s kind of crazy is all of a sudden he’s found himself in this position where he’s like, 'I’m a different person than I was, and here’s someone that I love, and I would love to spend my time with them, but they don’t love me back in that way.' And so it’s really hard for him."

McDermitt continued, "And I think that, if he is gonna find someone else other than Rosita, it would take a lot — this is just my opinion, this isn’t canon — I think it would take a lot for him to move off Rosita."

Eugene does win his dream girl in the comic books, but the romance ends in tragedy. He later finds a long-lasting partner in Stephanie of the Commonwealth — suspected to be the owner of the female voice on the television show — and as The Walking Dead begins the journey towards that community later this season, there's a chance Eugene might soon find companionship of the romantic kind.

"I think Eugene’s in a lonely place. He’s certainly still vying for Rosita’s affection," McDermitt previously told ET Live at New York Comic Con. "It doesn’t look like it’s gonna go his way, and so he’s really just in this place of yearning for a relationship, wishing that he could kind of settle down with someone. Seeing it happen all around him and feeling kind of left out, it’s sad."

"But at the same time, I think he’s looking at using that radio to bridge the gap between the communities since there’s such a huge distance between the communities," he added. "So maybe he’ll find companionship elsewhere."

TWD Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC.