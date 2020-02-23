When is Michonne's next episode of The Walking Dead? Months after its midseason finale ended with a cliffhanger, The Walking Dead returned Sunday with its midseason 10 premiere, "Squeeze," without an appearance from Danai Gurira's Michonne. She was last seen in November's "The World Before," where she parted ways with daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) before setting sail from Oceanside with the newly encountered Virgil (Kevin Carroll), a stranded survivor desperate to be reunited with his family. Michonne agreed to return Virgil home in exchange for weapons Virgil claims are capable of defeating Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the walker horde under her command.

Michonne does not appear in "Squeeze" or its following episode, "Stalker," premiering March 1. That episode finds Alexandria under attack from an outside force while Daryl (Norman Reedus) gets in a bloody brawl with a dangerous foe.

Gurira won't reappear until 1012, "What We Become," airing March 8. "Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family; in exchange, Virgil offers weapons," reads the synopsis for what is expected to be Gurira's exit episode.

Showrunner Angela Kang previously described Gurira's sendoff as "basically another one of these giant Michonne episodes."

"Well, we are going to be doing some creative things with the order in which we write and shoot things so that she’s sort of woven in a little bit," Kang told Deadline when explaining why Michonne would be appearing in just a handful of episodes in Season 10. "With Black Panther, Avengers and plays of her own and everything, I think Danai obviously is having an amazing career moment. She’s like an international treasure."

Episode 1012 addresses Michonne's heartbreak over the death of close friend Siddiq (Avi Nash), who shared a connection to Carl (Chandler Riggs) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) before being murdered by a Whisperer spy earlier this season. During her dangerous mission to claim Virgil's weapons, audiences will discover the meaning of a shot showing Michonne wielding what appears to be Lucille, the beloved baseball bat once wielded by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

"We saw a little clip of her in a mysterious pose with Lucille, so we’ll learn some more about that," Kang said at San Diego Comic-Con, where Gurira first confirmed Season 10 would be her last season. "I’m excited for people just to see the depth and beauty of her work, as always, and we will miss the hell out of her."

The Michonne-focused "What We Become" premieres Sunday, March 8 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.