The Walking Dead’s Scary New Mid-Season 10 Teaser Ends with Michonne’s Bloodcurdling Scream

Michonne (Danai Gurira) lets loose a bloodcurdling scream in a new midseason teaser for The Walking Dead Season 10. Like the ominous teaser that appeared to hint at the next victims to fall in Season 10, this newest red-hued promo shows Daryl (Norman Reedus), Whisperers Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst), couple Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Rosita (Christian Serratos), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Carol (Melissa McBride) and finally Michonne, who seems to be filled with both anger and grief as she's heard yelling: "What did you do?!"

Last we saw her, Michonne set off alone with the stranded Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who agreed to supply Michonne with weaponry needed to defeat the Whisperers' walker horde in exchange for a trip home located on a naval base on Bloodsworth Island. There Virgil will supposedly reunite with his wife and daughter, while Michonne is met with seemingly hostile forces: a previously released trailer for the second half of the season showed Michonne just steps ahead of two unidentified assailants, each pursuing Michonne with guns drawn.

This risky mission also forces Michonne to utilize an old trick for protection. Just as she did before encountering Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his band of survivors in Season 3, Michonne will again require the use of "pet" walkers — neutered walkers whose jaws and arms have been removed to prevent bites or scratches, allowing Michonne to move with her human scent masked from the undead — during this undertaking where time is of the essence.

She doesn't know it, but the walker horde Michonne seeks to destroy has been located by a seven-person scout team — Daryl, Carol, Aaron, Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) — who have been trapped below ground by Alpha's walkers, forcing the heroes to mount a daring escape attempt in the midseason premiere, "Squeeze."

"The part of Michonne that is the head of security for Alexandria is thinking, 'OK, if this guy has stuff that we could use, like munitions, big weapons, things that can take out massive numbers of zombies at once,' she feels like it’s her responsibility to check it out," showrunner Angela Kang said when explaining Michonne's potentially dangerous decision on a past episode of Talking Dead. "But it might be dangerous, so it should only be her, because she has absolute faith in herself. She knows that she can get out of a dangerous situation. She feels like she’s got a pretty good beat on this guy, and she’s not going to let an opportunity to maybe end the war just pass her by."

This is the last story on the show for Gurira's Michonne, who will exit the series before season's end.

"To send a character off the show, and [decide] how we wanted to do that… I know Angela and the writers spent a lot of time discussing it in the build-up to this season. It is tricky. It’s a very difficult thing to do," executive producer Denise Huth said in a past interview. "I think it’s going to be great — I think it will ultimately be very satisfying and also raise a whole bunch of other questions."

TWD Season 10 returns with its midseason premiere Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

