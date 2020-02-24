The Walking Dead Midseason Premiere’s Explosive Ending Released Online

The Walking Dead has officially released the explosive final minutes of its midseason 10 premiere online, showing the tragic moment where Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) fail to escape from a cave before it explodes. The two heroes, along with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and Kelly (Angel Theory), Connie's sister, were trapped in the cave by Whisperer pack leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), who used it to conceal her walker horde. It's the same horde Carol is hellbent on destroying, but in trying to do so, a dropped stick of dynamite left Connie and Magna's exit buried beneath rubble.

"Well, I can't say exactly what that is, but I'll say that certainly some of our people really do believe they're alive because they didn't see the rocks fall on them. But it's a pretty bad situation because they very well could be dead," showrunner Angela Kang told EW when asked if the pair are buried alive or buried dead. "That is part of the story in some episodes to come. It's definitely a big part of where people are emotionally, and as Carol grapples with the guilt of possibly having killed these two people — or left them trapped in potentially a situation where they might die, even if they did survive the rock fall — that drives a lot of the story moving forward."

Beyond the equally explosive fallout between Daryl and Carol, audiences will see how the event impacts Kelly and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Magna's girlfriend, after the longtime partners left off in a bad spot earlier this season.

"Same thing for Daryl having some ties to these people and also feeling like maybe he didn’t prevent this thing from happening in time. Then, obviously, Kelly is Connie’s sister, and Yumiko with Magna and that complicated relationship," Kang said. "There’s a lot of people who are affected by the events of this episode."

Daryl will attempt a rescue to kick off Sunday's "Stalker," where it's Alexandria's turn to fend off dangers both living and dead. Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst) has been commanded to capture Gamma (Thora Birch) and bring her to Alpha, alive, so that she can be punished in front of the pack for supplying the enemy Alexandrians with information leading them to her horde.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC.