The Walking Dead: Major Characters Get Shocking Alternate Deaths in Michonne's Last Episode

The Walking Dead killed off fan-favorite characters a second time in Sunday's "What We Become," where a drugged Michonne (Danai Gurira) hallucinated disturbing deaths for Glenn (Steven Yeun) and other friends. Having travelled with suspicious survivor Virgil (Kevin Carroll) to a U.S. Navy research facility on Bloodsworth Island, part of a deal reached at Oceanside in "The World Before," Michonne was taken prisoner when snooping for weapons Virgil said were capable of eliminating the walker army commanded by Whisperer Alpha (Samantha Morton). Virgil hoped the herb concoction slipped into Michonne's food would bring her peaceful visions of her lost loved ones, but as she told him after recovering, the drugs "took my family from me. I saw Hell."

For Virgil, whose arrangement with Michonne brought her to the island to put down his zombified family, the island herbs collected from his late wife's garden allowed him to relive precious memories of Lisa and children Jasmine and Bobby. He told a tripping Michonne, "I want you to see. You don't think I see it, but I do. You're in pain, like me. You need peace, like me."

She imagined a tormented Siddiq (Avi Nash), her right-hand man who was murdered by a Whisperer spy just days earlier while Michonne and daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) were away at Oceanside. "You were supposed to protect us," the haunting vision said, blaming Michonne for the deaths of her beloved Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and their son Carl (Chandler Riggs).

"What happens to Coco?" Siddiq asked of the baby daughter he shared with Rosita (Christian Serratos). "What happens to my family?"

Telling her to "stop fighting it," Virgil stood by as Michonne relived past episodes of The Walking Dead, but with key differences: