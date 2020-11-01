Fear The Walking Dead, World Beyond Airing New Episodes Tonight

✖

On Sunday night, AMC will air the fourth episode of Fear the Walking Dead in its sixth season followed the fifth episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond in its premiere season. Fear the Walking Dead continues a streak of excellent episodes with Sunday night's centered around Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie. The anthology format of Fear the Walking Dead has allowed its characters to shine individually, with Episode 6x04 being no exception. Meanwhile, World Beyond will continue to try to find footing, sending its characters further into their journey to New York.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 6x04 is titled, “The Key." The official synopsis for The Key reads, "John is settling in as one of Virginia's rangers when a mysterious death sends him on an investigation that makes him question everything he thought about himself." The episode is directed by Ron Underwood on a script from David Johnson.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1x05 is titled, "Madman Across the Water." The official synopsis for Madman Across the Water reads, "While the group works together to cross the Mississippi River, a plot to steer the teens back home hits a snag. A member of the group must overcome past trauma to save the others from an approaching threat." The episode is directed by Dan Liu on a script from Rohit Kumar.

Following the new episode of Fear the Walking Dead, ComicBook.com will publish a deep dive recap in the form of an exclusive interview with John actor Garret Dillahunt. "We have had episodes like [Episode 6x04] before that I thought worked out pretty well," Dillahunt said, referencing the anthology format and his previous episode where he appeared with only Jenna Elfman's June. "It's a big ensemble, so anytime you can allow any of this number, who I think are pretty extraordinarily talented, in front of and behind the camera. If you allow them more time to tell a story, it's always helpful, I think. It becomes a much more detailed and immersive experience for the audience as well."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes of Season 10 in the Spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.