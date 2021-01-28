The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs Speaks Out Against Robinhood Blocking Stocks

✖

The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs (who is recovering from a recent surgery) head to Twitter this week to bash Robinhood for their choices in blocking stock buying and selling. A mad rush of purchasing of stock in GameStop, AMC, Nokia, and other stocks prompted by a Reddit rally which became a social media phenomenon has now seen Robinhood halt buying and selling. GameStop, AMC, Nokia, Blackberry, and other stocks are no longer being made available on the app which is driving the prices back down and Riggs (along with many others) is speaking out about it.

"How is what [the Robinhood app] doing legal?" Riggs said in a tweet. "They just restricted all users from buying GME, NOK, amc, BB, probably more - but every other stock is perfectly fine. Robinhood, how much did they bribe you to shoot yourselves in the foot? Think I'll just go to ETRADE and buy more.' Many are looking for alternate avenues to buy these stocks as the rally to drive the prices up and make money for independent buyers at the expense of wealthy hedge fund owners continues.

See Riggs' first tweet about the subject below.

how is what @RobinhoodApp doing legal?? they just restricted all users from buying GME, NOK, AMC, BB, probably more - but every other stock is perfectly fine. robinhood, how much did they bribe you to shoot yourselves in the foot? think i’ll just go to ETRADE and buy more lmao — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 28, 2021

"Thanks for protecting the people, [Robinhood]," Riggs said in a follow up tweet. He posted a screenshot of Robinhood's mission statement, which claims that it is aiming to create a platform for everyday people where they will have an equal opportunity to thrive on the stock market. "[Just kidding], you slimy bastards, you can't stop us from buying more stock when your Citadel sugar daddy billionaires are threatening you to strangle us or they'll cut your funding."

The follow up tweet is below.

thanks for protecting the people @RobinhoodApp 😍 jk you slimy bastards you can’t stop us from buying more stock even when your Citadel™ sugar daddy billionaires are threatening you to strangle us or they’ll cut your funding pic.twitter.com/FulrNfKYQO — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 28, 2021

In a response to his own tweet, Riggs explained why he is being so vocal about the subject.

"I usually don’t use my platform for things like this especially when I’m pissed off, but this has to be a sustained collective effort or they absolutely will win," he said. Others, like Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and hip hop artist Ja Rule have been echoing similar sentiments.