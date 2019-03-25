‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Episode 915

The Walking Dead on Sunday suffered its most devastating losses in quite some time when it was revealed Alpha (Samantha Morton) abducted and then murdered ten survivors belonging to the Hilltop, Kingdom, and Alexandria communities, including Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), DJ (Matt Mangum), and Henry (Matt Lintz).

The victims — snatched at the fair hosted by King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) intended to unite the splintered communities for the first time in years — were disgraced further when the Whisperers engaged in an act of terror, erecting their victims' decapitated heads on pikes to serve as a warning against crossing into Whisperer territory, enforced by Alpha, Beta (Ryan Hurst), and their pack of skin-wearing underlings.

"At the very beginning of the year, I had meetings with all of the actors just to talk about the story as a whole, the big twists and turns, what their characters were doing. And I let people know that this moment was coming," showrunner Angela Kang told EW. "So people were aware that it might be their time, and it would definitely be the time for people that we love on the show. So people were kind of mentally prepared for it, and everybody was absolutely lovely and professional about it."

Nacon admitted she was bummed to leave after feeling Enid was underserved, while Masterson said she was caught off guard by Tara's death but nonetheless excited for the future.

"We do The Walking Dead. It's in the title. It's part of the deal when you sign on to do this show that your time in some way is going to be limited," Kang added. "And so everybody could not be more wonderful. And I'm excited for everybody to have great opportunities in the future, because I think everybody who's on this show is so incredibly talented and just lovely. We had a good celebration of our long-timers time on the show in conjunction with their final episode, which was great."