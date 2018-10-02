‘The Walking Dead’ Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is Pushing for a Negan Movie

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants to take a swing at a Negan movie.

The bat-wielding bad guy starred in his own 16-part prequel miniseries — Here's Negan, scripted by creator Robert Kirkman — and Morgan says the origin story would make for a killer movie or TV series.

"For two years I've talked to [Walking Dead chief content officer Scott] Gimple about it," Morgan told press during a visit to the series' set.

"I certainly hope. I know that they've talked about doing all sorts of other things, movies and whatever else. I don't know too much about it. I know it could be an exciting opportunity to tell that story."

If he was approached by the powers that be — "'Hey Jeff, let's do a Here's Negan movie'" — Morgan would say "oh yeah" to the chance.

The series detailed Negan's origin, starting just before the apocalypse and revealing how Negan first met Lucille — and why the baseball bat's name holds such importance — further depicting Negan's first encounter with the Saviors.

Morgan said previously he would "like to see Negan before the zombie apocalypse."

"Robert Kirkman has done a little bit of thought on the Negan pre-zombie apocalypse, and I would be more than happy to see that," he told FANDOM earlier this year.

"I would like to take part in some filming of that. I think that would help explain this character a great deal. Because, unfortunately, the way things go with so many characters and storylines, we don't see enough — and I think that that is needed, especially when you have a character like Negan."

Gimple, former five-season showrunner on The Walking Dead turned CCO for the entire brand, has continued to tease future spinoffs and other entries in the Walking Dead universe, which an AMC executive said the network hopes to continue for another decade or more.

In July, addressing fans at San Diego Comic-Con, Gimple said he's "working on something to announce," and teased looking at "the past, present, and future of the universe."

That revelation came after he confirmed to THR he had turned an eye towards expanding the brand through "traditional stuff, non-traditional stuff, stuff people don't expect," which could take the form of future spinoffs, like Fear The Walking Dead, or short-form mini-series like Flight 462 and Red Machete, which aired in-between commercials on both shows.

Bloomberg reported more recently AMC could partner with "several" large media companies to partner on new television shows and movie projects, any of which could end up on the big screen or the small screen — especially as straight-to-streaming series become more and more prevalent.

Morgan returns as a jailed Negan in The Walking Dead Season Nine, premiering Sunday, October 7 on AMC.