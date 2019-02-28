‘The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan Answers If Maggie Will Return

Whiskey Cavalier star Lauren Cohan says her Walking Dead return remains up in the air.

When promoting her just-premiered ABC spy dramedy on Instagram, Cohan responded to a fan who asked if we'll ever see Maggie again: "As soon as I know, you'll know," Cohan wrote.

Cohan's Hilltop leader Maggie quietly exited the series in the front half of Season Nine alongside Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln, whose disappearance gave way to a six-year time jump that brought with it a strained relationship between Maggie and Alexandria leader Michonne (Danai Gurira).

In 'Stradivarius,' Michonne was surprised to learn from Siddiq (Avi Nash) Maggie and six-year-old son Hershel left Hilltop and are off "someplace far," helping benefactor Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) with "a new community."

Jesus (Tom Payne) was installed as interim leader before his murder at the hands of the Whisperers passed those reigns to Tara (Alanna Masterson), who is navigating her newfound leadership role with a reluctant assist from Daryl (Norman Reedus).

Cohan, who boarded The Walking Dead in its sophomore season in 2011, has since said she's engaged in "creative story conversation about what could happen with the character," telling EW in November "that's all I know."

More recently, when responding to the potential of a Maggie-centric spinoff, the star said details surrounding her Walking Dead future are "so ambiguous."

"It's early days," Cohan said. "We'll just have to — me, as much as anybody — see what happens."

Showrunner Angela Kang told ComicBook.com she's hopeful Cohan will return in Season Ten — already renewed for an October premiere on AMC — adding The Walking Dead hopes to deftly navigate any scheduling conflicts that might arise from Whiskey Cavalier, where Cohan co-leads with Scott Foley.

"I hope it'll work. We'll cross that bridge [when we get to it]. Lauren and I have had conversations, and she's excited to come back, even if it's not for a full season. We can work with that," Kang said.

"That's scheduling problems. We'll figure out the story. She's great. We have a great relationship, and she still loves the show. Sometimes our actors need to spread their wings a little bit. We get that."

In November, a joint statement from Kang and Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple read on Talking Dead said Cohan's current final episode "isn't the end of Maggie's story," adding the producers "hope to have her back on the big program and or beyond, and we have built a story to service that."

More details from that story — including the falling out between Maggie and Michonne — are expected to be uncovered in episode 914, 'Scars,' airing March 17.

New episodes of The Walking Dead premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

